Thai Night Market at Oasis Mall

Sudsiam Consultancy W.L.L and Thai Club in Bahrain, in cooperation with Oasis Mall Juffair will organise the festival under the theme – “Thai Night Market”.

This is a wonderful opportunity to explore and experience the variety of delicious Thai food, Thai fruits and delicacies of Thai snacks along with Thai souvenirs, cosmetics and handmade bags and tie dye t-shirts .This event will be featuring the best Thai restaurants in the Island. .Among the participants are Shada Thai Restaurant, Top Thai Restaurant, Talay Thai Restaurant, Mr. Chaixi (King of Noodle), Rich Kitchen.

Siam Secret-Skin care products, handmade accessories by Wipa, Premium Thai Ouds, will also take its place in the market.The market will open to the public with free admission from Tuesday 25th to 29th Oct 2022 from 16.00 – 22.00 at Oasis Mall, Juffair.

Opening ceremony will be on 25th Oct 2022, at 4pm at main atrium of Oasis Mall. The Chief Guests would be H.E. Mr. Piyapak Sricharoen, Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain and H.E. Khalifa Al Romaihi.

This would be an ultimate chance for the people in Bahrain to explore and experience the atmosphere of Thailand in Bahrain.