HomeNewsThai Perfume Pavilion debuts at Scent Arabia 2023

Thai Perfume Pavilion debuts at Scent Arabia 2023

By Amal Abdullah
Last Updated:
For the first time in Bahrain, thirty Thai cosmetics and perfume houses have joined hands to exhibit their unique products at the Thai Perfume Pavilion during Scent Arabia 2023 between 14 – 18 November 2023.

Mr. Vorraphat Khunvisatepong, PYA Trading W.L.L / Siam Secret Middle East Co.Ltd, who is the Pavilion organizer, aims to bring in refined perfumes, home fragrances, essential oils, and spa products from Thailand. He points out that “Thai scents are known for their unique, relaxing and spirit-lifting qualities, which so many visitors from Bahrain are already familiar with” and this is therefore a perfect opportunity to showcase these products in Bahrain.

The Thai Perfume Pavilion, located at Hall 2 Booth C40 at Scent Arabia 2023  Exhibition World Bahrain will include internationally known Thai brands such as PAWIS (luxury fragrance), MILLE (scents), JOH EXPERTISE SCINE & SCENT (natural and earthly scents), THAI PERFUME RUNWAY (perfume), APUAL, AROMA NORDIC (winner of ASEAN – KOREA Design Excellence Awards 2020), TEWADA JAIDEE (winner of ‘Best Thai-Herb Balm National Award 2023’), and DE WEALTH (Thai spa product)

The Thai Perfume Pavilion project is supported by the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama and the Thai Trade Center (TTC) Dubai.

