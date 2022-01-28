Friday, January 28, 2022
    Thai Senate President receives Bahraini Ambassador to Thailand

    President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Thailand, Prof. Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, received  Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Thailand,  HE Mona Abbas Radhi. 

    The President of the Thai Senate expressed his pride in the close friendship relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Thailand, stressing keenness of the Kingdom of Thailand to develop relations in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples. 

     He praised the success achieved by the Kingdom of Bahrain in handling the coronaVirus (COVID-19) pandemic under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. 

    For her part, the Bahraini ambassador stressed the depth of the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, expressing  keenness of the Kingdom of Bahrain to advance the course of relations to broader horizons at all levels in order to achieve common interests and meet the desired goals.  

    The meeting was attended by Supachai Somcharoen, the Second Vice-President of the Senate , Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, the Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Napaporn Jaisujja, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Senate. 

