Thailand Embassy hosts Media Dinner

On Tuesday 24 August 2021, H.E. Mr. Thanis Na Songkhla, Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted a get-together dinner for media friends at Elite Resort & Spa, to thank you media friends, namely GDN, Bahrain this Week, Gulf Weekly, the Daily Tribune, Al Ayam, Bahrain this Month, Bahrain TV, Salam Bahrain, Gulf Insider, Media One, Fact Magazine, Arab Traveller, Star Vision News, as well as Mrs. Feryal Abdulla Nass and Mr. Nabeel A. Rahman Ajoor from ASEAN Bahrain Council, for their great contributions in promoting the Thailand-Bahrain excellent relations and introducing Thailand to Bahraini people.

Furthermore, the Embassy has also informed the media about 4 upcoming events in September, including Amazing Taste of Thailand at Al Jazira (26 August till 5 September 2021), Thai Fruits Festival at Thai Mart (8-11 September 2021), ASEAN Awareness Week (16-17 September 2021), and the the grand-opening of Thai Mart Bahrain (Nov-Dec 2021).





A close and cordial relationship has been established between the Thai Embassy and the media in Bahrain. The Royal Thai Embassy will continue to strengthen this relationship and promote the mutual understanding, friendship and benefits of two nations and its people.





Mr Sumesh John Joy (left) Bahrain this Week with H.E. Mr. Thanis Na Songkhla, Ambassador of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain (right)