The Chargé d’Affaires of the Italian Republic, Marco Millarte, inaugurated the 2nd edition of the “LET’S EATALIAN” food promotion at the Lulu Hypermarket in Galleria Mall. The inauguration was held in the presence of Lulu Hypermarket Regional Director Mr. Kaleem Ulla, senior embassy officials and Lulu Hypermarket management.

As always, the promotion offers super deals on popular Italian food products ranging from air-flown fruit and veg to cheeses, meat, chocolate, drinks and biscuits. It is supported by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Embassy of Italy in Bahrain.

The event will run till June 20, 2023. This year, LuLu has arranged a display of popular Italian-manufactured Ducati motorbikes and a grand cookery demo by Head Chef Massimo Lamberti of the popular La Pergola Restaurant at the Gulf Hotel. There will also be a Pasta Cookery Contest for home chefs on 16th June at Dana Mall.

Replete with the goodness and gourmet taste of Italian food and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet, the ‘Let’s Eatalian’ promotion puts top-quality food and ingredients in the spotlight. Excellent cheeses, Italian chocolate, fruit jams, sugar-topped puff pastry from well-known brands and Italian apples and high-quality salad leaves at special prices. Italian kitchen staples such as balsamic vinegar, olive oil, organic pasta and even new novelty treats such as condiments as well as ready-to-go pesto pasta sauce will be in the spotlight.

“The agreement between ITA and LuLu has developed really well and the series of “Let’s Eatalian” gourmet foodstuff is playing and important role in spreading awareness on the excellence of the Italian food industry,” said the Italian Chargé d’Affaires Marco Millarte, “It is remarkable the attention paid by Lulu to the excellence of the Italian food industry, which is also synonymous of sustainability and innovation, and community participation through cookery contests not only gives a great new dimension to the even but also gives the participants a better knowledge of the Italian culinary traditions”.

“Lulu Hypermarket is delighted to bring the goodness of Italian cuisine to Bahrain’s discerning shoppers in time for Eid,” said Mr. Kaleem, “Globally, Italian cuisine has become enormously popular and with great brands and some new ones, we believe that the promotion will help us to raise awareness and appreciation of the local market towards Italian food.”