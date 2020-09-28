Tuesday, September 29, 2020
E-Class

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class Sedan is the first of the thoroughly updated model in the E-Class series and features are more dynamic design with noticeably redesigned front headlamps and tail lamps.

With over 14 million models delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. It is perceived by many as the “heart of the brand”. The tenth generation of the E-Class set trends in 2016 with its clean yet emotionally appealing design, exclusive, high-quality interior and wealth of innovations in driving assistance systems. This emotionally appealing and at the same time intelligent combination is extremely successful: to date, more than 1.2 million customers around the world have bought a current-generation E-Class.

E-Class

The enhanced dynamics and the upgrade of the E-Class Sedan are reflected in the model range: the entry-level model already comes with the sporty Avantgarde Line exterior. As a result, the base model of the E‑Class Sedan features a central star at the front for the first time. The new front end with increased chrome content plays a role in the fresh appearance.

The redesigned AMG Line with a new bumper in the style of the AMG Performance models looks even sportier. In addition, the Avantgarde and AMG Lines will feature a bonnet with power domes as standard. The E-Class Sedan features all-LED headlamps as standard. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps including ULTRA RANGE high beam are available as an option.

The three new paint colours available as part of the refresh are high-tech silver metallic, graphite grey metallic and mojave silver metallic. The wheel line-up has also been expanded and now includes aero wheels, which also contribute to saving fuel and thus to sustainability.

The all-new E-Class Sedan is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). As standard for the region, it includes two large 12.3 inch/31.2 cm screens that are arranged side by side for a widescreen look. The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

Depending on mood or to match the particular interior, the user has a choice of four different styles:

  • Modern Classic is a further development of the classic display style in an elegant and light material mix
  • Sport has a high-tech turbine look with decidedly sporty black/yellow contrasts
  • Progressive stages the digital realm in reduced form
  • In the Discreet style, all displays are reduced to only show absolutely necessary information

The all-new E-Class Sedan comes with Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions, depending on the situation. As part of the optional Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane.

Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and 360° camera makes it possible to enter and leave parking spaces automatically. The system facilitates the search for and selection of a parking space as well as entering and leaving (if the vehicle was parked automatically) parallel and end-on parking spaces or garages.

For the first time, the all-new E-Class Sedan is able to recognise and use marked areas as parking spaces. The 360° camera transmits an even more realistic image to the media display, which includes an expanded side view. When leaving a parking space, the system is able to warn of traffic crossing behind the vehicle and can apply the brakes in case of doubt.

Previous articleBatelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector
Next articleMicrosoft’s new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Wheels and Gears

Renault Bahrain Hosts Special Fleet Delivery Ceremony

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Renault vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted a special delivery ceremony in Bahrain to hand...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Welcomes PEUGEOT to Motorcity

Motorcity, the distributor of world-renowned vehicles in Bahrain, has announced the addition of French automaker, PEUGEOT to its line-up of automotive brands. All existing...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors introduces Bahrain’s first Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) centre as Jaguar Land Rover dealer

Land Rover in the Kingdom, has been awarded the enhanced status of an official Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) dealer. Bringing to Bahrain the first-of-its-kind...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

New Ghibli Hybrid: the first electrified vehicle in Maserati’s history

The spark of electrification ignites Maserati's future: with the new Ghibli Hybrid, the Trident Brand enters the world of electrification. The new Ghibli Hybrid represents...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Euro Motors goes above and beyond to drive the Range Rover Sport 300 PS

Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover Bahrain, gives back to its loyal customers by offering massive discounts of BD 3,000 on the iconic Range Rover...
Read more
Wheels and Gears

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has won the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding sales performance...
Read more

MOST READ

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

PR This Week
Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

Minister of Education Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi participated in the Arab Education Ministers meeting on endorsing the document of developing education in...
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
PR This Week

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in...
Inside Arabia

The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of...
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister hails ‘Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work’

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Cabinet Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary and Good Word Society’s Honorary President,...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Wheels and Gears

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award

Health Minister hails ‘Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work’

Xbox Microsoft

Microsoft’s new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

Batelco SME

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months...

“Thailand & Middle East Jewelry Trade: Strengthening the Bond”