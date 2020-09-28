The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class Sedan is the first of the thoroughly updated model in the E-Class series and features are more dynamic design with noticeably redesigned front headlamps and tail lamps.

With over 14 million models delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. It is perceived by many as the “heart of the brand”. The tenth generation of the E-Class set trends in 2016 with its clean yet emotionally appealing design, exclusive, high-quality interior and wealth of innovations in driving assistance systems. This emotionally appealing and at the same time intelligent combination is extremely successful: to date, more than 1.2 million customers around the world have bought a current-generation E-Class.

The enhanced dynamics and the upgrade of the E-Class Sedan are reflected in the model range: the entry-level model already comes with the sporty Avantgarde Line exterior. As a result, the base model of the E‑Class Sedan features a central star at the front for the first time. The new front end with increased chrome content plays a role in the fresh appearance.

The redesigned AMG Line with a new bumper in the style of the AMG Performance models looks even sportier. In addition, the Avantgarde and AMG Lines will feature a bonnet with power domes as standard. The E-Class Sedan features all-LED headlamps as standard. MULTIBEAM LED headlamps including ULTRA RANGE high beam are available as an option.

The three new paint colours available as part of the refresh are high-tech silver metallic, graphite grey metallic and mojave silver metallic. The wheel line-up has also been expanded and now includes aero wheels, which also contribute to saving fuel and thus to sustainability.

The all-new E-Class Sedan is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). As standard for the region, it includes two large 12.3 inch/31.2 cm screens that are arranged side by side for a widescreen look. The information in the instrument cluster and on the media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

Depending on mood or to match the particular interior, the user has a choice of four different styles:

Modern Classic is a further development of the classic display style in an elegant and light material mix

Sport has a high-tech turbine look with decidedly sporty black/yellow contrasts

Progressive stages the digital realm in reduced form

In the Discreet style, all displays are reduced to only show absolutely necessary information

The all-new E-Class Sedan comes with Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions, depending on the situation. As part of the optional Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane.

Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and 360° camera makes it possible to enter and leave parking spaces automatically. The system facilitates the search for and selection of a parking space as well as entering and leaving (if the vehicle was parked automatically) parallel and end-on parking spaces or garages.

For the first time, the all-new E-Class Sedan is able to recognise and use marked areas as parking spaces. The 360° camera transmits an even more realistic image to the media display, which includes an expanded side view. When leaving a parking space, the system is able to warn of traffic crossing behind the vehicle and can apply the brakes in case of doubt.