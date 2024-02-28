The All-new HONGQI HS3 Launched in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Luxury and sophistication have a new name in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the exclusive distributor of HONGQI vehicles, Zayani Motors, introducing the all-new HONGQI HS3. This latest addition to the HONGQI lineup is set to redefine luxury SUVs with its stunning design and cutting-edge features.

A special ceremony was held at HONGQI Bahrain showroom in Ma’ameer to unveil the new vehicle, in the presence of senior management members, dignitaries, guests and representatives of the media.

On this occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, commented: “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new HONGQI HS3 to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This luxury SUV is a true masterpiece in design and engineering, setting a new standard for sophistication and elegance. With its cutting-edge features and unparalleled comfort, we believe the HS3 will revolutionise the luxury SUV market in Bahrain. We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of HONGQI vehicles and look forward to providing our customers with an exceptional driving experience.”

Powered by a 2.0 engine with direct injection and turbocharging technology, the HONGQI HS3 delivers an impressive 248 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, giving you a thrilling driving experience with every press of the accelerator. The 8-speed automatic transmission and 4WD drive mode ensure a smooth and responsive ride on any road surface.

Safety is a top priority in the HONGQI HS3, with a comprehensive list of features that will give you peace of mind on every journey. From driver and passenger airbags to lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking, this SUV is equipped with the latest safety technology to protect you and your loved ones.

Inside, the HONGQI HS3 exudes luxury and comfort with leather seats, front seats with heating and ventilation functions, and a panoramic glass sunroof. The multimedia infotainment system with a 12.6-inch LCD screen and 10 speakers will keep you entertained on the go, while the 12.3-inch LCD instrument screen and leather multi-function steering wheel make driving a pleasure. Meanwhile, the exterior lighting system features LED headlamps with daytime running lights and an intelligent high-beam control system, ensuring excellent visibility in all conditions.

Convenience is key in the HONGQI HS3, with features like engine keyless start/stop, remote engine start, keyless entry, and automatic parking. The electric trunk with stop function make loading and unloading a breeze, while the wireless phone charging and USB sockets keep you connected on the go.

Experience the epitome of luxury and reliability with the all-new HONGQI HS3 2.0T, now available at HONGQI Bahrain – Zayani Motors. Book your test drive today and elevate your driving experience to a whole new level. Call 17703703 or visit www.hongqi-bahrain.com for more information.