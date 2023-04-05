The All New Nissan Altima launched in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan Vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nissan has launched the 2023 Nissan Altima in Bahrain. The latest iteration of the popular mid-size sedan sees a comprehensive makeover with new frontend styling, along with expanded standard safety features and available technologies.

Built to unlock the joy of driving, the 2023 Nissan Altima features aesthetic and innovative upgrades that augment the nameplate’s most popular aspects, while staying true to its decades-long heritage in the region. A new 12.3-inch display adds to the exceptional level of advanced technology in the sedan – including ProPILOT and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technologies.

Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain said: “The Nissan Altima has remained a cornerstone of our line-up in Bahrain for over three decades – offering customers a winning combination of innovative technology, driving excitement and tailor-made connectivity. With these features, the sleek and spacious sedan continues to defy ordinary and builds on its popularity and legacy in the region. We are confident that the 2023 model will continue to appeal to varied audiences within the robust D-segment sedan market.”

Offered in four well-equipped grades – S, Sport, SV, and SL – the 2023 Nissan Altima is available with a choice of two engines.

Elevated and premium design, new wheels, and colors

The most prominent feature of the 2023 Nissan Altima is a new front fascia, with an updated expression of Nissan’s V-Motion grille that delivers a distinctively sporty design and adopts the redesigned brand logo. The Sport grade receives a special grille, unique SR emblem and black-chrome finish that differentiates it from the other grades. These details are also carried to the unique SR emblems on the 19” alloy wheels. Behind the new front fascia, key exterior elements include the now standard LED projector headlights with integrated turn signals in the daytime running lights, expressive, identifiable taillight design and available power sliding glass moonroof.

For 2023, a new exterior color – Ethos Grey – has been added exclusively for the Sport grade and joins the previously available palette of Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (premium color), Brilliant Silver Metallic, Grey Sky Pearl, Super Black, Red Burgandy, Pearl White TriCoat, Glacier White, and Deep Blue Pearl.

The Altima also sees additions to its existing wheel and tire size combinations, with a new 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design for the Altima Sport trim, and new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs for the SV and SL grades.

The 2023 Nissan Altima interior offers a near-luxury feel in both design and materials – including revised instrument panel finishings across all trims and a new dual-stitch interior fabric design and carbon-fiber trim for the Sport model. It also delivers a high level of convenience and connectivity features – including an available 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-AssistTM Display, NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seat design with dual-density foam and bolstering, available leather-appointed seating, and available 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

Upgraded technology, heightened convenience

Among the enhancements for the 2023 model year are the additions of a new 12.3-inch HD color display with multi-touch control, and wireless Apple CarPlay® integration available as standard on Altima SV and SL grades. Marking its first-ever addition within the Nissan Bahrain line-up as well as the region’s Sedan-D segment, Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility is also available on the 2023 Altima SV and SL grades.

The new 12.3-inch display features a high-resolution interface that provides clear images and crisp graphics, along with a customizable home screen with shortcuts to user favorites and one-line destination search. The 2023 Nissan Altima’s selection of audio and infotainment choices include an available 9-speaker Bose® Premium Audio system and Active Noise Cancellation. Standard USB-A and USB-C ports offer enhanced connectivity for drivers and passengers, as well as wireless charging available on select grades.

The 2023 Nissan Altima is equipped with a Remote Engine Start System available with Intelligent Climate Control on the SV and SL trims, helping to add a touch of comfort even before getting into the car, especially on hot days. Conversely, warming up in cooler weather is made easy with available heated front seats.

Advanced powertrains and dynamic performance

The 2023 Nissan Altima is available with a choice of two 4-cylinder engine configurations, a 2.0-liter Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine, and a 2.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) DOHC engine.

Exclusively on the Altima SL model, the 4-cylinder VC-Turbo delivers 248 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque, with a fuel economy of 16.4 km/l. The VC-Turbo technology – which utilizes both multi-point injection and Nissan’s Direct Injection Gasoline system, seamlessly changes its compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency) – with an advanced multi-link system continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio.

Available throughout the Altima lineup is an advanced 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower and 244 Nm of torque, while delivering fuel economy ratings of 17.6 km/l. All 2023 Altima models, including both engine configurations, come equipped with a standard Xtronic CVT® (Continuously Variable Transmission). Paddle shifters with manual shift mode are standard with the Sport and 2.0 VC-Turbo SL grade.

The 2023 Nissan Altima features an advanced independent front and rear suspension, with monotube rear shocks to provide exceptional vehicle response without impacting harshness. Sport-tuned suspension and front and rear stabilizer bars together facilitate a sportier handling and ride. The steering system features a dual-pinion electric power steering design, which reduces steering effort at low speeds for ease of driving, seeing effort increased at higher speeds for improved feedback and control.

Increased safety for all on board

The 2023 Nissan Altima continues to lead the way in driver assistance with Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT system – available as standard on Altima SL and optional on SV. ProPILOT utilizes a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and an electronic control module to help drivers stay in the center of the driving lane, maintain a driver-set vehicle speed, as well as maintain a preset distance to the preceding vehicle if the vehicle speed drops. It also can slow the vehicle to a complete stop and hold the vehicle during traffic jam conditions.

Standard on all 2023 Nissan Altima SV and SL grades is Safety Shield® 360, which features front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies. Safety Shield® 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

The Altima SV and SL grades are also equipped with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Rear-view Mirror, and Intelligent Driver Alertness, while standard on the Altima SL grade is Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Around View® Monitor.

All grades of the 2023 Nissan Altima are equipped with a host of features to ensure a safer and more connected driving experience. This includes cruise control, rear parking sensors, ABS, hill start assist, dual-front airbags, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) to prevent understeer and oversteer while navigating corners.

The 2023 Nissan Altima is available at Nissan Showroom in Sitra.