The All-New Nissan Z arrives in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Embodying the Nissan Z’s ethos of a sports car “built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts”, Y.K. Almoayyed & sons the sole distributor of Nissan in the Kingdom of Bahrain celebrated the arrival of an iconic sports car – the All-New Nissan Z this month.
An icon for over 50 years, the all-new Nissan Z churns out 400 horsepower, 475 Nm of torque, equipped with 3.0L Twin Turbo engine and tactile inputs from legendary racing drivers to deliver a truly exhilarating driving experience. This is available in 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission or an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission and the first-ever introduction of launch control to the Nissan Z line-up.
The All-new 2023 Nissan Z is now available for prebooking at Nissan Bahrain, Y.K. Almoayyed & sons.
Speaking about the Nissan Z, Mr. Vishal Jadhav Senior Manager – Product & Marketing Y.K. Almoayyed & sons said: “The Nissan Z holds a special place in the hearts of fans and enthusiasts across the Kingdom. This famed sports car is a tangible testament of Nissan’s commitment to building vehicles that are more connected, more thrilling, and simply more fun to drive.