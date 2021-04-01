Thursday, April 8, 2021
AUBH COVID-19 Conference

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces its First Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19

In a series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its first yearly conference “Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19” (AEL 2021), to be held from May 24 – 26 at its campus in Riffa and online. The conference will bring together thought leaders, top educators, and technology experts from around the region, hosting 12 speakers, 16 sessions, and 2 workshops. Emerging technologies in the educational sector will be explored, as well as share rich content that will serve the global and Middle Eastern educational community. The conference will address a wide range of topics, some of which include blended and online education, AI in education, pedagogical and practical issues, E-library, learning resources and digital content creation, and challenges of virtual learning. 

The primary aim of AEL 2021 is to bring together scholars, researchers, educators, students, professionals, and individuals interested in education and Education Technology to present their works on current developments in educational sciences. The 3-day event will provide an opportunity for academicians and professionals from myriad fields to share their theoretical knowledge, research findings, and educational practices with their colleagues and the academic community.

Highlighting the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the education systems, conference Chair and Associate Professor of Business Studies and Economics, Dr. Hanan Al Naser commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and across all continents. The closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population and up to 99% of students in low and lower-middle-income communities. The conference sessions and speakers will highlight these industry challenges, as well as devise strategies that shall serve in forging the gaps caused by this pandemic in the fields of e-learning and teaching.”

With a hybrid modality, speakers will host the event on campus with attendees joining through virtual technology. Speakers include: Dr. Susan E. Saxton, Founding President of the American University of Bahrain; Prof. Mansoor Ahmed AlAali, President of Ahlia University; Prof. Riyadh Hamza, President of University of Bahrain; Dr. Reem Al Buainain, Deputy Chief of Academic Affairs; Bahrain Polytechnic and regional speakers such as Dr. Flower Darby, Director of Teach & Learning, Northern AZ University; Dr. Azza Al Shinnawy, Head of Education for Middle East and Africa and Head of Egypt, Public Sector, at Amazon Web Services (AWS); Prof. Tom Crick, Professor of Digital Education & Policy, Swansea University; Dr. Maha Bali, Professor of Practice at the American University of Cairo; Dr. Stephanie Moore,  Assistant Professor Organization, Information and Learning Sciences at the University of New Mexico; Ewoud de Kok, CEO of FeedbackFruits; Hamad Al Saie, the Education Leader for the Middle East Cluster, Microsoft.

The call for papers is currently open, the deadline for Abstract Submission is April 15th, 2021 whereas the deadline for the Paper Submission is April 29th, 2021.  In addition to keynote speeches, expert panel discussions, and research sessions, additional activities for educators and students have been announced, such as a “Creative Teaching Competition” and a  student-led panel in which panelists participants will share their thoughts and experiences on the online learning modality.

For more information and registration please visit: https://aelconf.aubh.edu.bh/

