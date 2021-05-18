The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Announces Speakers for International Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19

In a series of firsts, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced its first yearly conference “Innovative Learning and Teaching Conference 2021: Lessons from COVID-19”, to be held from May 24 – 26 at its campus in Riffa and online. The conference will bring together thought leaders, top educators, and technology experts from around the region, hosting 11 speakers, 16 sessions, and 2 workshops. Emerging technologies in the educational sector will be explored and rich content will be shared that will serve the global and Middle Eastern educational community. The conference will address a wide range of topics, some of which include blended and online education, AI in education, pedagogical and practical issues, E-library, learning resources and digital content creation, challenges of virtual learning, engaging students in online and hybrid environments, and online and hybrid course design for student retention.

AUBH will host the event both online and on-campus welcoming regional and international speakers and panelists. Those include Dr. Susan E. Saxton, Founding President, American University of Bahrain; Prof. Mansoor Ahmed Al-Aali, President of Ahlia University; Prof. Riyadh Hamzah, President of University of Bahrain; and Dr. Reem AlBuainain, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Academic Affairs at Bahrain Polytechnic.

International speakers and researchers include Flower Darby, Director of Teach & Learning, Northern AZ University; Dr. Azza El-Shinnawy, Head of Education for Middle East and Africa and Head of Egypt, Amazon Web Services; Dr. Maha Bali, Professor of Practice, American University in Cairo; Dr. Stephanie Moore, Assistant Professor Organization, Information and Learning Sciences, The University of New Mexico; Prof. Tom Crick, Professor of Digital Education & Policy, Swansea University; Ewoud de Kok, CEO, FeedbackFruits; and Hamad Al-Saie, Middle East Education Lead, Microsoft.

The primary aim of the Conference is to bring together scholars, researchers, educators, students, professionals, and individuals interested in education and education technology to present their works on current developments in educational sciences. The 3-day event will provide an opportunity for academicians and professionals from a myriad of fields to share their theoretical knowledge, research findings, and educational practices with their colleagues and the academic community.

Highlighting the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the education systems, conference Chair and AUBH Associate Professor of Business Studies and Economics, Dr. Hanan Naser commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and across all continents. The closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population and up to 99% of students. The conference sessions and speakers will highlight these industry challenges, as well as devise strategies that shall serve as a reference in the fields of e-learning and teaching post the pandemic.” In addition to keynote speeches, expert panel discussions, and research sessions, additional activities for educators and students have been announced, such as a “Creative Teaching Competition” and a student-led panel in which panelists will share their thoughts and experiences on the online learning modality. Access to the event will be free of charge, to register please visit: https://aelconf.aubh.edu.bh/