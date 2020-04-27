Monday, April 27, 2020
AUBH CSUN partnership
Students gather at the California State University,Northridge campus.

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN), accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and a number of field-specific accreditors. CSUN is located in the City of Los Angeles. Through this planned collaboration with CSUN, AUBH students would be offered a robust curriculum focused on forefront preparation for academic success, as well as for careers in the regional and global marketplace, opportunities to study abroad, and a pathway to finish their studies in California in the future.

CSUN is part of the 23-campus California State University system, the largest university system in the United States, with more than 480,000 students and nearly 53,000 faculty and staff. As part of this system, CSUN is one of the largest universities in the United States, enrolling more than 38,300 full- and part-time students in Fall 2019. CSUN combines breadth of study with rigorous professional preparation in a wide range of fields, including engineering, computer science, advanced STEM fields, business, sciences, healthcare, counseling and social service professions, entertainment industries, media and the arts, social sciences and humanities. The university has nine colleges and more than 2,000 faculty members who teach courses leading to bachelor’s degrees in 69 disciplines, master’s degrees in 69 fields and three doctorates. CSUN is widely recognized for impacting the lives of students and preparing them for leadership roles. For more information about CSUN, visit www.csun.edu.

AUBH CSUN partnership
The California State University Northridge campus islocated in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

Crafting this distinctive partnership will provide a significant educational advantage for Bahrain. Subject to final approval by the Higher Education Council (HEC), the two institutions plan to link their curricula and build a diverse, expansive and co-created higher education resource for the region. This system would provide qualified AUBH students with the opportunity to receive a CSUN degree by completing the final year of their coursework enrolled in CSUN. Both CSUN and AUBH students could benefit from international experiences ranging from a summer session or a semester abroad to graduation from CSUN, as well as access to high quality academic and professional programs and special projects that will enhance and globalize their study at AUBH.

Susan Saxton, Ph.D., president of AUBH, commented: “All of us here at AUBH and in Bahrain are excited to work with CSUN and believe there is a wonderful match between the missions of our respective institutions. Both are committed to high quality education built on a dynamic and impactful student experience. We look forward to this partnership and to providing our students with access to programs with global mobility and a readiness to pursue their professional and personal goals worldwide.”

Offering a growing base of programs across AUBH’s Colleges from a modern campus in Riffa, AUBH embraces a unique approach to learning, giving students access to real world scenarios and practical, case-based lessons. AUBH is adopting the latest in learning technology, library, labs and sports center facilities, and strives to keep its vibrant campus bustling with academic and extra-curricular life among its multi-cultural student body.

For more information on the University, you can visit the website at www.aubh.edu.bh.

 

