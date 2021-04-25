The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Launches Bahrain’s Second Edition of AUBH For A Day

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) launched the second edition of Bahrain’s first nationwide program “AUBH For A Day”, during which high school seniors, experienced a full day as AUBH students on campus, giving them a real-time preview of university life. AUBH welcomed students from over 27 private and public schools, aiming to support a seamless transition to University for them, beginning their college journey as confident and prepared as possible. The participants experienced college-level classes, different team-building exercises, as well as career-guidance sessions, and socially-distanced extra-curricular activities, while engaging with current students.

To ensure the community’s safety and to abide by the University’s Covid-19 guidelines, AUBH has piloted the program to ensure that there will only be a limited number of students at a time on campus. The University aims to transform the taster into a fully accessible program for all high school students once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

AUBH Founding President Dr. Susan Saxton commented: “As any new experience, the first year of University can prove to be stressful for students. The pandemic has complicated that transition further by preventing young adults to have an on-campus experience, worldwide. We are thrilled to have been able to offer them a preview of what life as an AUBH student is like, through a memorable, first-hand, fun experience, which will help them be better prepared once they graduate.”

The participants have highlighted this experience as “epic” stressing the fact that the event was tremendously useful in helping them better shape their decisions, offering them a clearer vision of their university options in the Kingdom.

AUBH’s launch of the second edition of the initiative is in keeping with its mission to offer an accessible American-style teaching and learning experience in Bahrain, on par with the best universities in the United States.