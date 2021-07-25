The ASTRA Protocol has partnered with BRAVE CF, the largest sports media property in the Middle East

Listen to this article now

The Proof of Trust & Assurance (The Proof of Trust), the world’s first globally patented smart contract validation and automated dispute resolution platform, announces ASTRA’s partnership with BRAVE CF, the largest sports media property in the Middle East region established with the vision of His Royal Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

ASTRA is a new and revolutionary platform which utilises The Proof of Trusts Innovative, globally patented protocol to provide a decentralised legal assurance player for traditional financial institutions and existing members of the DeFi ecosystem wishing to harness the power of decentralised systems more safely.

By creating an extra layer of security to protect all DeFi participants, ASTRA will allow the industry to meet its full potential, far exceeding the current limitations of centralised business models and driving it towards its predicted trillion-dollar value.

The partnership will see ASTRA become a global sponsor for BRAVE CF, aiding the fastest-growing organization in the world in its pursuit of change in the industry of mixed martial arts. ASTRA will be placed as the official blockchain partner of BRAVE CF as it continues being an activist for change in the martial arts landscape and uses its global reach to advocate for the betterment of the industry as a whole.

Sakhib Waseem, Chief Innovation Officer at The Proof of Trust, said: “Our goal is to remove the barriers that stand in the way of traditional institutions participating in the DeFi ecosystem. We believe that ASTRA is the key to unlocking growth, and we’re delighted to be partnered with the BRAVE CF in Bahrain, which has demonstrated an incredible level of dedication to building its nascent technology industry. This is the first step in the wider role out of our solutions and strategic expansion in the Middle East.”

Mohammed Shahid, President of the BRAVE CF said: “BRAVE CF is delighted to be partnered with the Proof of Trust that offers the only bridge to support the mass adoption of innovative solutions in the real world. The new ASTRA platform will be instrumental for corporations in this endeavour as it provides a secure legal layer across smart contracts. We are proud to have their support.”