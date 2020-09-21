The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues – Bahrain is commemorating the occasion through a “Shop and Win” event by partnering up with Al Haddad Motors, the official authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership in Bahrain. Upon spending a minimum of BD25 at any of the retail dining or entertainment outlets at The Avenues-Bahrain from the 17th of September till the 28th of October 2020, visitors will have the chance to enter the grand draw, where one lucky winner will be selected on the 29th of October 2020 to win a brand new Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021. Additionally, three lucky winners will be selected each week of the campaign to win valuable prizes from Mercedes-Benz and Trafalgar’s luxury brands (Maurice Lacroix, Charriol Watches & Leather and Aigner Leather).

The Avenues-Bahrain has witnessed remarkable success over the past three years as it is considered the largest and only seaside shopping and leisure destination in the Kingdom. The Avenues-Bahrain continues to strive to redefine the shopping and entertainment experience in Bahrain through its plans to expand by implementing Phase II of the project. This will reflect positively on the diversity of stores and brands, as well as establishing Hilton Garden Inn – Bahrain, which is directly connected to The Avenues-Bahrain and will include 200 keys, further solidifying The Avenues – Bahrain’s position as a core leisure and entertainment destination for local citizens, tourists and businessmen from the Arab Gulf region and other destinations.