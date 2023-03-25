The Avenues-Bahrain Announces Exciting Ramadan Activities

- Advertisement -

The Avenues-Bahrain, the largest seafront shopping and entertainment destination in Bahrain, is proud to announce its exciting lineup of activities for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. From beautiful decorations and ornaments to a variety of fun-filled activities, The Avenues-Bahrain is the place to be for friends and families to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Following the great success achieved last year as part of its Ramadan activities, The Avenues-Bahrain announced the second season of the popular competition program “Our Gathering at The Avenues,” which will be broadcasted live on Bahrain TV. The show aims to preserve the culture and heritage of Bahrain and will also cover all the activities taking place at the complex. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the quiz program for a chance to win cash prizes and valuable gifts from shops and brands located at The Avenues-Bahrain.

In addition, The Avenues – Bahrain will host a daily chess tournament, which will be held next to Gate 1 from 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. The winners will also receive cash prizes at the end of the tournament.

Other daily activities include an arts and crafts station, face painting, handicrafts and canvas painting, a hospitality section serving traditional Arabic coffee and dates, and a henna artist all taking place daily from 8pm to 12am.

The Avenues-Bahrain also offers its visitors a unique dining experience during the holy month for iftar and suhoor meals, through a large group of international restaurants that offer a variety of delicious dishes that suit all tastes. In addition, Visitors can also enjoy traditional Bahraini foods such as Bahraini kebabs, samosas, and sweets that will be available at special booths every Thursday and Friday from 8pm to 12pm by the boardwalk outside Gate 8. Guests can also visit the calligraphy station and enjoy instrumental performances every weekend.

The Avenues – Bahrain’s Management stated: “We are proud to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with our visitors and have created an exciting lineup of activities and events that showcase the rich culture and traditions of Bahrain. We invite everyone to come and join us for a memorable Ramadan experience.”

Moreover, embracing the spirit of giving during the holy month; The Avenues-Bahrain has partnered up with “Kaaf”, a charitable foundation in Bahrain, on a large-scale charitable campaign aimed at supporting those suffering from health conditions, and those in need of financial support for education. Visitors are encouraged to visit the charitable booth during the month of Ramadan, located next to Gate 1, to learn more about the campaign and donate.