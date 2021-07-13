The Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition opens Wednesday

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the 47th Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition will open its doors on Wednesday, 14 July 2021.The event, organized by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), will take place at the Bahrain National Theatre and will exhibit captivating artworks by 57 Bahraini and resident artists.

The exhibition encompass a wide range of art schools and styles, including mixed media paintings, video installations, photography and sculptures, to name a few.In parallel, a special exhibition, organized by BACA, will take place entitled “Khalifa bin Salman – A Presence Renewed with Love from 1972-2020” dedicated to the late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.The special exhibition will feature photographs and a documentary film covering the previous 46 editions of events and select passages from His Royal Highness about the exhibition, which he was patron of since its inception in 1972.

The Bahrain Annual Fine Arts Exhibition is the largest and most important art exhibition in the Kingdom of Bahrain and a cornerstone of the local cultural community. From artworks by early pioneers to emerging talents, the annual event presents an inspiring window into the dynamic fine arts scene in Bahrain.