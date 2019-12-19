The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organized a meeting to bring together officials from the public and private sectors highlighting investment opportunities presented by the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosted a meeting on Tuesday the 10th of December, 2019 at the Pearling Path Visitors Centre in Muharraq, bringing together government representatives as well as members of the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss investment opportunities arising from the participation of Bahrain in Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of officials organizing Expo 2020 Dubai and representatives from the offices of the First Deputy Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander; Bahrain Economic Development Board; Mumtalakat; Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority; Chamber of Commerce; Gulf Air and other key factions in Bahrain.

Ms. Noura Al-Sayeh, an engineer and Deputy Commissioner General of the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, gave a general presentation on the Kingdom’s participation, noting the role of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and their cooperation in various aspect to ensure the success of Bahrain’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Bahrain Pavilion, which covers an area of 2000m2, is revolves around the concept of density and its role in the creation of opportunity by mirroring the natural and urban compositions of Bahrain. It will be possible to trace the integrative impact density has as time goes by on such a limited land space starting from the ancient Dilmun civilization, thus revealing characteristics of life affected by density such as economics and culture. Additionally, density will be explored as a strength in the modern day as a tool that aids the flourishment of society.

As for Ms. Manal Al-Bayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, she thanked the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities for providing the opportunity for Expo team members to meet with officials of the Kingdom of Bahrain to increase the benefits expected to emerge from a six month participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ms. Al-Bayat stressed that the event will have significantly positive results for the economic and cultural spheres for the region and the world. More than 190 countries are to participate at Expo 2020 Dubai. The participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first and largest event of its kind in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, is an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Arab world focusing on the fundamental role of Bahrain in uplifting the region.

After that, Mr. Nasser Fakhroo, Director of International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, stated how international Expo events have become a gateway to identify the technological and sociocultural development of our civilizations as each nation presents its achievements and visions for their future. Mr. Fakhroo explained that the Expo 2020 Dubai team seeks to sustain this spirit of innovation and creativity in the upcoming event as the general theme of the Expo 2020 is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” operating on three important axes: opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to welcome approximately 25 million visitors with thousands of investment opportunities arising, giving the Kingdom of Bahrain an unprecedented opportunity to interact with the global business market.

For his part, Mr. Khaled Sharaf, Director of International Business Engagement at Expo 2020 Dubai, indicated that approximately 20% of Expo 2020 visitors will attend with the purpose of establishing business relationships and to explore economic opportunities. He explained that the organizers are working to provide a number of facilities, initiatives and platforms to enhance investment opportunities for all visiting nations such as the “National Day” program for all participating countries to celebrate their achievements in their own particular ways. Expo 2020 Dubai offers a platform coined “Connecting Minds” that operates as a space for participants to collaborate on forums, discussions and workshops on different topics, in addition to global economic forums in which senior officials from countries of the region and world will speak. Mr. Sharaf added that Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a business and communication center, media center and an exhibition and conference center. At the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the space will transform to what will be called “District 2020” to host companies, both big and small, and entrepreneurs, providing infrastructure large enough to contribute to the development of business growth in the United Arab Emirates, the region and the world.

Christian Kerez, an internationally renowned Swiss architect, designed the Bahrain Pavilion. An important figure in the architecture world who has published research related to construction and installations, Keres views the Pavilion as a path to explore the interconnection between creativity, density and opportunity – thus, the Pavilion is more than just a container. It is designed as a 24m semi-cubic building with an open display area in the center (30m in length and width) held up by a total of 126 columns that are 11cm thick. The construction of the Bahrain Pavilion is a collaboration with WANDERS WERNER FALASI Consulting Architects, United Arab Emirates.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract approximately 25 million visitors over the six month period from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected that 70% of the visitors will be from outside the United Arab Emirates, giving the Kingdom of Bahrain the chance to elevate its presence in an open commercial and economic climate.