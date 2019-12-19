Thursday, December 19, 2019
Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosts meetings

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organized a meeting to bring together officials from the public and private sectors highlighting investment opportunities presented by the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosted a meeting on Tuesday the 10th of December, 2019 at the Pearling Path Visitors Centre in Muharraq, bringing together government representatives as well as members of the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss investment opportunities arising from the participation of Bahrain in Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of officials organizing Expo 2020 Dubai and representatives from the offices of the First Deputy Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander; Bahrain Economic Development Board; Mumtalakat; Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority; Chamber of Commerce; Gulf Air and other key factions in Bahrain.

Ms. Noura Al-Sayeh, an engineer and Deputy Commissioner General of the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, gave a general presentation on the Kingdom’s participation, noting the role of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and their cooperation in various aspect to ensure the success of Bahrain’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Bahrain Pavilion, which covers an area of 2000m2, is revolves around the concept of density and its role in the creation of opportunity by mirroring the natural and urban compositions of Bahrain. It will be possible to trace the integrative impact density has as time goes by on such a limited land space starting from the ancient Dilmun civilization, thus revealing characteristics of life affected by density such as economics and culture. Additionally, density will be explored as a strength in the modern day as a tool that aids the flourishment of society.

Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosts meetings

As for Ms. Manal Al-Bayat, Chief Community Engagement Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, she thanked the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities for providing the opportunity for Expo team members to meet with officials of the Kingdom of Bahrain to increase the benefits expected to emerge from a six month participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ms. Al-Bayat stressed that the event will have significantly positive results for the economic and cultural spheres for the region and the world. More than 190 countries are to participate at Expo 2020 Dubai. The participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first and largest event of its kind in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, is an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Arab world focusing on the fundamental role of Bahrain in uplifting the region.

After that, Mr. Nasser Fakhroo, Director of International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, stated how international Expo events have become a gateway to identify the technological and sociocultural development of our civilizations as each nation presents its achievements and visions for their future. Mr. Fakhroo explained that the Expo 2020 Dubai team seeks to sustain this spirit of innovation and creativity in the upcoming event as the general theme of the Expo 2020 is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” operating on three important axes: opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to welcome approximately 25 million visitors with thousands of investment opportunities arising, giving the Kingdom of Bahrain an unprecedented opportunity to interact with the global business market.

For his part, Mr. Khaled Sharaf, Director of International Business Engagement at Expo 2020 Dubai, indicated that approximately 20% of Expo 2020 visitors will attend with the purpose of establishing business relationships and to explore economic opportunities. He explained that the organizers are working to provide a number of facilities, initiatives and platforms to enhance investment opportunities for all visiting nations such as the “National Day” program for all participating countries to celebrate their achievements in their own particular ways. Expo 2020 Dubai offers a platform coined “Connecting Minds” that operates as a space for participants to collaborate on forums, discussions and workshops on different topics, in addition to global economic forums in which senior officials from countries of the region and world will speak. Mr. Sharaf added that Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a business and communication center, media center and an exhibition and conference center. At the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai, the space will transform to what will be called “District 2020” to host companies, both big and small, and entrepreneurs, providing infrastructure large enough to contribute to the development of business growth in the United Arab Emirates, the region and the world.

Christian Kerez, an internationally renowned Swiss architect, designed the Bahrain Pavilion. An important figure in the architecture world who has published research related to construction and installations, Keres views the Pavilion as a path to explore the interconnection between creativity, density and opportunity – thus, the Pavilion is more than just a container. It is designed as a 24m semi-cubic building with an open display area in the center (30m in length and width) held up by a total of 126 columns that are 11cm thick. The construction of the Bahrain Pavilion is a collaboration with WANDERS WERNER FALASI Consulting Architects, United Arab Emirates.

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract approximately 25 million visitors over the six month period from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected that 70% of the visitors will be from outside the United Arab Emirates, giving the Kingdom of Bahrain the chance to elevate its presence in an open commercial and economic climate.

Previous articleAUBH Celebrates Inaugural National Day with Series of Festivities and Support of Local Initiatives
Next articleAlmoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
Read more
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
Read more
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
Read more

MOST READ

GPIC: 40 Years in Leading Bahrain’s Petrochemicals Sector

Inside Bahrain
Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) is a joint venture equally owned by Bahrain-based National Oil and Gas Authority, Saudi-based SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company and...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
PR This Week

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. ...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain National Day Celebrations 2019

Organised by The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) a wide variety of programs for cultural celebrations mark the festive occasion across the...
Yoga

Anandamaya Kosha

As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company CEO highlights the importance of airline readiness for new terminal launch

All airlines operating out of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) are expected to be fully prepared and ready for the launch of the new Passenger...
PR This Week

AUBH Celebrates Inaugural National Day with Series of Festivities and Support of Local Initiatives

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) today marked its first Bahrain National Day, since the University’s opening last September. AUBH held a festival of...
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain wins “Best Mobile Wallet Platform” at Global Business Outlook Awards 2019

VIVA Bahrain, the Kingdom’s leading telecommunications service provider, has won the distinguished “Best Mobile Wallet Platform” from the Global Business Outlook Awards 2019. This...
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Inside Bahrain

We Shine Together!

As the Kingdom celebrates the 48th National Day, each nook and corner in the island are decked up in red and white to commemorate...
iGA

iGA Dedicates 195 Radio Frequencies to FIA WEC Race

The Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) Wireless Licensing, Frequency & Monitoring Directorate provided and managed 195 radio frequencies within various bands as part of...
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
STC Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

Team Bahrain Pasha Khakhachaev

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter...

iGA National Day Celebrations

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

Batelco National Day

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day