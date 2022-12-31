The Bahrain Turf Series Races Concludes with Great Success

- Advertisement -

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, attended, in the presence of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Environment and REHC High Committee Deputy Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the third and fourth Bahrain Turf Series races, within the REHC’s 12th race of the season, held at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir.

Organised by the REHC, the Bahrain Turf Series races are sponsored by EDB, Alba, Batelco, NBB, BBK, Al Salam Bank, GFH Financial Group, Sayacorp and the Bahrain Jewellery Centre, with the participation of owners, trainers and horses from all over the world. Their Highnesses, representatives of sponsors and the equestrian sport fans also attended the third and fourth Bahrain Turf Series races, as well as the six rounds of REHC’s 12th race of the season, held over Alba and the Humphrey Butler Fine Jewellery cups.

On the occasion, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the REHC High Committee, asserted that Bahrain continues to attain landmark achievements in the field of horse racing thanks to its infrastructure and competitive elements that add to its successes in organising various local and international championships.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad attributed the advanced levels reached by Bahrain in equestrian and horseracing to the unwavering support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. REHC High Committee Chairman expressed pride in the prestigious reputation, as well as the distinguished organisational and human potentials enjoyed by the kingdom, which has entitled it to continue organising the Turf Series races for the second year in a row, especially after its remarkable successes during the first edition and the previous four editions of the Bahrain International Trophy, earning it wide-ranging international acclaim.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad indicated that the organisation of this international championship is a distinctive addition to races in Bahrain, as it raises the level of local seasonal races organised by the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, lauding the outstanding performance of the participants, and congratulating the winners.

His Highness also commended the tremendous efforts exerted by the organisers to ensure the success of the championship, proving the kingdom’s distinguished organizational potentials, expressing thanks and appreciation to the sponsors. HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman affirmed the Bahrain Turf Series races provide an ideal opportunity to benefit from the experiences of regional and global participants, which contributes to developing the level and capabilities of Bahraini stables, riders and riders, as well as enriching their experience in the field of horse racing and highlighting their talent at the global level, expressing pride in the successes of Bahraini owners and riders during the global event.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was presented with the crown of the Alba Cup by Alba Board of Directors Chairman, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, following the success of HH’s horse, “Battle of Talas” in winning the fifth round.

Shaikh Daij bin Salman also presented the trophy of the first round, assistant trainer Nooh Al-Mawali, the trophy of the second round to HH Shaikh Sultan El-Deen bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, the trophy of the sixth round to owner Feras Sami Hashim, and those of the seventh and eighth rounds to HH Shaikh Hashim bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Humphrey Butler presented the trophy of the “Humphrey Butler Fine Jewellery” Cup to HH Shaikh Hashim bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Alba Chairman, Shaikh Daij bin Salman, also crowned HH Shaikh Hashim bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Sultan El-Deen bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, the winners of the third and fourth Bahrain Turf Series races, respectively.