The Bahraini Women Day, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) is celebrated this year under the theme “the Bahraini Women’s Day in National Development”.

Under the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, SCW has brought out the strategic roles of Bahraini women in the kingdom’s growth and development with the continuous support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Congratulations poured into SCW on this historic day.

HH Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, has congratulated HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and HRH Princess Sabeeka bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, HM the King’s wife and President of the Supreme Council for Women. She expressed pride in the great achievements made by women during the prosperous era of HM King Hamad who has always called to empower women to lead in various fields, strengthening the principle of gender parity in assuming various positions, and reinforcing positive competition alongside men.

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed extended sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) for boosting the role of Bahraini women and their contributions to promoting the kingdom’s standing on the world map. The minister honored the distinguished female employees in job performance in the ministry, in appreciation of their cooperation and dedication in performing their tasks and their outstanding contribution to the completion of the work and their sincere efforts in serving their country through their promotion in the various positions of the ministry.

Secretary-General of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al Khalifa, the Board of Trustees Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Education Council, member of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), extended sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, on the Bahraini Women Day.

Minister of Information Ali bin Mohammed Al Romaihi commended the contributions of Bahraini women to national work and promoting the state of law and institutions on the basis of justice, equal opportunities, and gender equality. He also praised the role of Bahraini women in the media field and their support for cultural, academic, and sports development. He also lauded their presence in the front lines within Bahrain Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus, taking pride in their honorable regional and international contributions in various domains.

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh commended SCW-led strategies and programs aimed to harness national efforts to enhance Bahrain women’s status to continue contributing to national development and progress. He hailed the council’s success, led by HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, which empowered women and bolstered their pivotal role in serving the nation.

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised the efforts exerted by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, to promote the advancement of Bahraini women, facilitate their success, work to achieve their aspirations, and support their constructive role in the comprehensive development process. He noted in this regard that the achievements of female diplomats continued in various fields, as women held the highest positions, and diplomatic women represented the Kingdom as ambassadors to the French Republic, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Belgium, and the Kingdom of Thailand.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa unveiled the rate of women holding main jobs at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy tops a major bulk of 50 percent. They also hold up to 40% of the leadership and supervisory positions.

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa lauded the efforts of SCW to provide every support and care to Bahraini women to continue their role as a partner in achieving more growth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom celebrated Bahraini Women’s Day in different ways.

Royal Command, Staff and National Defence College held a celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day.

The college honored female participants in the 14th joint command and staff course, from the BDF and the Ministry of Interior.

Head of the Women’s Committee at the Bahrain Journalists Association (BJA), Noura Al-Mansoori, announced that BJA had produced a short documentary film on the Bahraini women’s role in the kingdom’s development march, and their landmark contributions to the media sector, noting that a study conducted by BJA’s Women’s Committee will reveal Bahraini women’s effective presence in the media field.

Chief Executive Officer of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Jamal Abdulaziz AlAlawi, stressed that Bahraini women are the real asset for Bahrain’s bright future and that LMRA seeks to create a balanced and stimulating environment for women, to contribute to their continuous development by adapting the best practices in line with the privacy of society, in accordance with the frameworks and mechanisms defined by the supporting legislative environment, starting with the constitution, to a series of systems, regulations, and laws regulating women’s work, which ensured equal opportunities for women in various sectors.

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) reaffirmed its commitment to female empowerment as it celebrated this year’s Bahraini Women’s Day. The BAC team has 103 female members and many of them hold leadership roles, including two Vice Presidents, three Directors, nine Managers, and three Department Heads. BAC frequently recognizes and celebrates the significant contributions its female team members have made to its overall success. Moreover, BAC’s recruitment and selection process enforce the principles of equal opportunity and the integration of women’s needs to ensure they have the chance to excel and realize their potential. “BAC values the contributions of the many women in key positions throughout our management and operational functions, including those employed by our partners, who we consider part of our wider family,” BAC CEO Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said.