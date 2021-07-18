The Beta Version of the Revamped National Portal, Bahrain.bh is now live! Try it and Share Your Feedback!

Listen to this article now

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) recently announced the launch of the Beta version of the new and improved National Portal, Bahrain.bh. The Portal, which is the Kingdom’s official gateway for eServices, has implemented feedback and suggestions collected from the public through various sources and surveys.

The National Portal’s design, services, and features have all been updated, and will be further developed over several phases until early next year. Notable features include easier access to information and eServices, management of users’ personal data as recorded by the government, enhanced user experience over smartphones, increased capacity, and smarter navigation.

Since its launch in 2007, the National Portal has grown exponentially, with information added for more than 1,000 government services including 500 eServices, connecting over 40 government entities digitally. Improvements will continue to be rolled out on the new version, with the next batch including a unified eService payment platform, the ability for users to customize their experience by creating a list of their favorite eServices, and gradual migration of other eServices to the revamped system.

Visit bahrain.bh to experience the Beta version and join the iGA on its journey to improve the National Portal via the feedback page noted in the link on top of the portal and also through the National Suggestions and Complaints System, ‘Tawasul’, available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps or by participating in focus groups and discussions which will be announced soon. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.