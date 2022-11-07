The BNP Paribas Bahrain Jazz Fest 2022 Event Details Revealed

- Advertisement -

The sixth edition of the BNP Paribas Bahrain Jazz Fest produced by Clockwork, will be held on December 2, 2022, at the Bahrain Rugby Football Club as an outdoor, family-friendly event under the theme ‘Jazz Unmasked.’ With an outstanding line-up of Grammy nominated artists, stellar acts by local performers, a month-long trail of events across various venues in Bahrain, as well as a school outreach program to encourage promising talent, once again the BNP Paribas Bahrain Jazz Fest lives up to its commitment of bringing music and communities together.

This year’s event promises to be the most memorable one, showcasing 13 jazz bands across two stages at a day-long event. The highlights among the international performers for this year are 2 time Grammy Nominated Jazz singer and song writer, Raul Midon, the celebrated Grammy Nominated jazz artist – Louis Banks and acclaimed jazz pianist Paul Lay. The festival also features the Speakeasies Swing Band, Arqam Al Abri and Malavita! as part of the international lineup. Bahrain based bands like Bahrain Jazz Collective, Majaz, Hotboxgroove and Bahrain’s first ever big band, the Bahrain Chamber Orchestra will be hosted for an opportunity to play at the festival alongside these much-admired global names. The festival venue is also gearing up to be abuzz with vibrant food villages, day and night markets showcasing Bahraini micro businesses, designated interactive children’s areas, and much more.

“The BNP Paribas Bahrain Jazz Festival is part of an upcoming busy events schedule, and it is the ideal place for jazz aficionados and fans to connect. Every year the festival gives spectators insight into Bahrain’s lively cultural scene and demonstrates the wide support that the arts enjoy within the Kingdom.” Said Dr Qaedi.

Dr Qaedi noted that BTEA’s support for this event is part of its commitment to support a diverse range of partners within the private tourism and entertainment sectors and has ensured that various organisations are able to utilise various venues and facilities across the nation. Furthermore, BTEA assists companies and organisations with their promotional and organisational needs, working with them to overcome any challenges they face to ensure the success of their events.

“BTEA welcomes the insights and assistance of various private sector tourism partners, particularly those in the hospitality and entertainment fields who bring unique perspectives. It is essential that likeminded organisations work together to boost the Bahraini tourism sector and attract ever more tourists and visitors.” Concluded Dr Qaedi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jude D’Souza, Managing Director, Clockwork said: “The BNP Paribas Jazz Fest has been a labour of our love for jazz and Bahrain. Our efforts have always been to curate a world class event that not only brings internationally acclaimed jazz musicians to Bahrain but also celebrates the often-overlooked local talent that Bahrain has to offer.” He added, “Since 2017, the festival has been a platform for bringing international jazz figures to Bahrain while at the same showcasing the best of Bahrain’s jazz talent to the world. Until now, , we have pushed in excess of 100,000 US Dollars back into music communities through cash awards for locally talented musicians, artist fees and appearance engagements. Through our presenting partner BNP Paribas, we are leveraging the continued growth of the festival to build a jazz culture among communities in Bahrain.

Amine Bel Hadj Soulami, CEO of BNP Paribas for the Middle East and Africa said, “As dedicated jazz supporters, BNP Paribas is pleased to be the Presenting Partner for the Bahrain Jazz Fest for the sixth time in a row. We believe that jazz music brings people together and continually reinvents itself. The much-anticipated musical event in Bahrain will showcase a lot of new regional and international talents. We are particularly proud of the educational and community events that take place in the run up to the event, nurturing jazz amongst the young talents in Bahrain. The BNP Paribas Foundation has been supporting jazz for over 25 years in many countries all over the world, and Bahrain is firmly on our global calendar.”

Since its inception in 2017, the festival has attracted over 20,000 visitors, hosted more than 100+ jazz musicians from Bahrain and around the world and is now firmly placed on the world jazz map, growing in strength with every year. This year the festival will begin with a month-long Jazz Trail of events that will dot the entire landscape of Bahrain in November, culminating into the main event on December 2, 2022 at the Bahrain Rugby Football Club.

Mr. D’Souza added “Our recent strategic partnership with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority has allowed us to attract tourists from all over the world to Bahrain through increased marketing and promotional activities. We are very excited and humbled to garner the support of our partners and sponsors, encouraging us to better the show year on year and ensure that the Bahrain Jazz Fest is a truly top-notch event for the Kingdom.”

Tickets are BD 20 per person for 15 years and above; and BD 10 for 7 – 14 years while children 6 years and under are allowed in for free. Anyone below the age of 18 years must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available online and in-store at Virgin Megastore. For more information visit www.bahrainjazzfest.com or look on social media for Bahrain Jazz Fest.