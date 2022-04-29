The Capital Governorate receives BNP Paribas’ contribution to Ramadan Food Drive in support of communities in need

Listen to this article now

His Excellency Hasan Al Madani, Deputy Governor of the Capital Governorate received Ramadan boxes presented by BNP Paribas for distribution to Capital Governorate based charities and residents in need during Ramadan as part of the ‘Together We Care’ campaign.

His Excellency expressed his gratitude to BNP Paribas and the contribution of other Bahrain based corporates to the ‘Together We Care’ campaign, in support of families and local community members in need. His Excellency emphasised the role businesses play in strengthening social partnerships which enhance the social fabric of Bahrain. He also described the benevolent nature of Bahrain society, and the historic value placed on generosity and authentic traditions.

Amine Bel Hadj Soulami, Head of BNP Paribas Middle East & Africa commented: “We would like to thank the Capital Governorate for this initiative, and we were delighted to contribute to the ‘Together We Care’ food drive in support of families in need. This initiative is fully aligned with BNP Paribas’ commitment to the communities in which we operate, in particular our ‘One Million Hours to Help’ volunteer programme. We look forward to continuing to explore avenues of co-operation with the Capital Governorate, and I thank our employees for their generous community spirit.”