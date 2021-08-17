The Celebration of 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia

Listen to this article now

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesian diplomats have conducted Flag Raising Ceremony to commemorate the Celebration of 76th Indonesia Independence Day on 17 August 2021 at the Ambassador Residence in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

This year Independence Day theme is “Indonesia Tangguh (resilience), Indonesia Tumbuh (growth)”. Such theme represents spirit of Indonesia to endure and to overcome the current situation as well as the future which are heavily influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. The theme also describes the principle and the dynamics of resiliency as well as attitude or characteristics to always refrain from giving up to create a better future.

His Excellency Nur Syahrir Rahardjo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Bahrain, in his speech said, “The theme of Indonesian Independence Day Celebration underlines the nation’s commitment to always protect and to work together with the people through all obstacles, especially during the hard time. It is my fervent hope that such spirit may encourage all of us in Bahrain to jointly build our beloved nation and country, Indonesia”.

Ambassador also appreciate the role of Indonesian diaspora in Bahrain to act as representatives of Indonesian people, “I also appeal to all Indonesian Citizens in Bahrain to always comply with the law and regulation of Bahrain and to be a proud member of the Kingdom community since your words, your attitude, and your action are the representation of the country in the daily life”.

This year flag raising ceremony was quite special because it is the first time, since the pandemic begin early last year, that is attended by the Indonesian community despite it is less than 30 people as guided by the local authorities. Another thing that makes this year ceremony special is the flag raising troop or Pasukan Pengibar Bendera Pusaka (paskibraka). All of the troop members are Indonesian youngsters who spent most of their lifetime here in Manama.

The flag raising ceremony serves as the main highlight for series of activities held by the Indonesian Embassy in Manama to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. Between May to July, the Embassy held numbers of Indonesian Traditional Games Competition such as coloring competition and origami competition for kids as well as online chess game and Tiktok video for the adults. Due to the current situation, the games were run via online. In spite of some minor technical issues, the competition was very welcomed by many Indonesians in the Kingdom as it is considered as a “virtual reunion” for most of them who haven’t met regularly in the last one and

a half year.