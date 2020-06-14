Sunday, June 14, 2020
CBB and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) in collaboration with Bahrain Bourse has developed a Murabaha Sukuk Service for clients and Banks, which is a Shari’ah compliant liquidity and borrowing tool.

Hesa Abdulla Al Sada

In this regard, Mrs. Hesa Abdulla Al Sada, the Director of Banking Services at the Central Bank of Bahrain emphasised that “providing such Shari’ah compliant product contributes to the diversification of Islamic transactions opportunities, improves the depth of debt market, and enhances the Kingdom’s position as a financial center for Islamic banking”.

 

Under this service and through an electronic platform provided by Bahrain Bourse, the lending party purchases the sukuk from the Central Bank of Bahrain, and after having ownership of the sukuk, sells it to the borrowing party as a deferred sale.

Narjes Jamal

Mrs. Narjes Farookh Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of Bahrain Bourse said, “The launch of the Murabaha Sukuk service will enhance the diversification of services offered by Bahrain Bourse by providing new Shariah-compliant financing solutions. Emphasizing that Bahrain Bourse is continuously working on developing the investment environment by providing alternative investment options to meet the requirements of a wider range of institutional and individual investors.

Previous articleVAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!
Next articleHH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Read more
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Read more
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
Read more
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Read more

MOST READ

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

Inside Bahrain
The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
Inside Bahrain

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Tech

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is still riddled with limitations, but one of the biggest hurdles to adoption may have just disappeared: you no...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Inside Bahrain

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three...
PR This Week

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Chairman of Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC), Mohammed Ali Al Qaed highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Inside Bahrain

Be Responsible As You Revamp Yourself!

Salons are open in the Kingdom from 27th May.  Ms. Raja Al-Saloom, Chief of Environmental Health, Public Health Directorate from Ministry of Health details...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Google Stadia Android

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Kalaam Telecom launches ciena

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

HH Shaikh Nassers Concessions Triumphs

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

Bahrain This Week- VAT

VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!