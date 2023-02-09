The Central Bank of Bahrain organizes a workshop to enhance and develop cybersecurity practices in the banking sector

- Advertisement -

The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) organized a training workshop on cybersecurity for the banking sector, in the presence of CEOs, C-level executives and cybersecurity and technical staff.

- Advertisement -

This event is part of the CBB’s strategy to enhance cyber security practices and systems in the financial services sector, and its continuous efforts to maintain financial stability and ensure providing a safe environment for banking transactions.

The training workshop included an exercise in cyber resilience for the banking sector, with more than 80 particpants from the CBB, participating local banks and The Benefit Company.

On this occasion, Mr. Yousef Al Fadhel, Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Central Bank of Bahrain, said: “The risks of emerging technologies are witnessing rapid developments and are getting more complex, alongside the rapid growth of the financial services sector and digital transformation. This exercise aims to enhance and develop cooperation between all parties invloved and to rely on the adoption of international best practices to tackle cyber risks.”

The CBB also aims to develop the skills and competencies of the national workforce in cybersecurity through such workshops.