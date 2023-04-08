The Chairman of BRCS nominated

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Red Crescent Society held its Ordinary General Assembly for the sixth session on Tuesday evening, during which His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa was nominated as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society.

Furthermore, Mr. Ali Murad was endorsed as the Vice Chairman, Mr. Khalil bin Mohammed Al-Muraikhi as the Second Vice Chairman, Mr. Mubarak Khalifa Al-Hadi as the Secretary-General, and Mr. Hassan Mohammed Juma as the Financial Secretary. The membership of Mr. Taqi Mohammed Al-Baharna, Dr. Faisal Radhi Al-Moussawi, Dr. Fawzi Abdullah Amin, Dr. Maryam Ibrahim Al-Hajri, and Dr. Kawthar Mohammed Al-Eid was also confirmed.

Mr. Ali Mohammed Murad, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, conveyed the Bahrain Red Crescent Society’s gratitude to His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa for accepting to chair the Society’s seventeenth session. Mr. Murad acknowledged His Excellency’s contribution to Society and expressed the Society’s commitment to continue providing assistance in various areas of humanitarian work.

During the meeting, Mr. Ali Murad highlighted the pivotal role played by the late His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalid Al Khalifa, may God rest his soul, who chaired the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society from 1969 to 2018. He also commended the tremendous efforts of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa during his presidency of the fifteenth and sixteenth electoral cycles from 2018 to 2023.

Mr. Murad commended the Society members for their commendable efforts and significant contributions towards social, charitable, and humanitarian causes. He expressed gratitude towards government agencies, donors, institutions, and individuals for their continued support and generous donations, which have enabled the Society to sustain its humanitarian programs.

After the Board of Directors meeting, the Bahrain Red Crescent Society held its annual Ramadan gathering for members and volunteers. During the event, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presented the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Medal for Medical Merit” to twenty Society employees and volunteers for their outstanding efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid distribution team for Ramadan was also recognized, along with the heads of committees and members of the Bahrain Bikers team who participated in distributing aid to families in need.