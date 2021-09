Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today issued Edict (45) of 2021, appointing Yousif Yaqoob Lori as Director of Information and Follow-up at the Capital Governorate.

The Minister of Interior shall implement the provisions of the edict, which takes immediate effect, and will be published in the Official Gazette.