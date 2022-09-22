The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure attends ceremony marking Saudi National Day

- Advertisement -

On behalf of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, today attended a ceremony hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Kingdom of Bahrain to mark the 92nd Saudi Arabia National Day.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure was received by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure extended greetings from HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.

HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla highlighted the strength of longstanding ties between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which continue to be supported by Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure noted that Bahrain shares the Saudi joy on this national occasion, paying homage to the founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure commended the active role played by Saudi Arabia in unifying and strengthening Arab and Islamic concerns.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure commended the developments and strategic projects implemented as part of the 2030 Saudi Vision, which aims to increase opportunities, progress and prosperity.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure also commended Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support of Bahrain.

The Saudi Ambassador expressed his appreciation to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure.