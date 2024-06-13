The Domain Hotel and Spa Represents Bahrain at Riyadh Travel Fair 2024

- Advertisement -

The Domain Hotel and Spa represented the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Riyadh Travel Fair 2024, which took place from May 27-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “This was an exciting opportunity for us to connect with new market segments and further build brand awareness for our award-winning 5-star boutique hotel,” said Mr. Frank Normann Eikeland, Executive Chairman of The Domain Hotel and Spa.

As one of the premier hospitality destinations in Bahrain, The Domain Hotel offers luxurious accommodations, fine dining experiences, and top-class leisure facilities like a spa, gym, and indoor pool.The hotel is adult-friendly, welcoming guests aged 16 and above. The hotel’s team enjoyed meeting with Saudi travelers, tourism operators, and online travel agencies at the fair to showcase what makes The Domain such a unique and memorable experience.

“Bahrain’s tourism industry has seen impressive growth in recent years, and we were honored to be a part of promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain as a vibrant, diverse, and welcoming destination,” Mr. Eikeland continued. “Through our participation in the Riyadh Travel Fair, we were able to forge new partnerships and introduce even more visitors to the hospitality and cultural richness that Bahrain has to offer.“

The Domain Hotel and Spa welcomed all attendees to its booth at the Riyadh Travel Fair, where they could learn more about the hotel and the many attractions of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company is excited to have had the opportunity to strengthen its brand presence in the important Saudi Arabian travel market.