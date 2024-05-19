The Domain Hotel and Spa wins Awards

- Advertisement -

Vie Spa, located within the luxurious five-star boutique hotel, The Domain Hotel and Spa, has garnered attention for its outstanding achievements in the realm of wellness. The spa recently received nominations in an impressive six categories at the esteemed Ohlala Spa & Wellness Awards Bahrain 2024. Today, we proudly announce the spa’s well-deserved victory as the Favorite Spa Design, awarded through a public voting process.

Mr. Pankaj Mishra, the General Manager, expressed his happiness about this exceptional achievement. He emphasized that it is very significant for both the spa and the hotel. Acknowledging the dedicated staff, he said, “This award shows the strong support and votes of our valued guests.”

Vie Spa is identical with unparalleled luxury and rejuvenation. Boasting a diverse range of world-class facilities, including a sophisticated men’s boutique salon, an inviting indoor infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, a serene color therapy room, and an extensive menu of massages and treatments, the spa caters to the unique needs of each guest.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, Vie Spa remains committed to providing an exceptional space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests are invited to experience a tranquil and soothing environment, where personalized attention and professionalism converge to create an unforgettable spa experience.

- Advertisement -

Vie Lifestyle Spa, the crowned Favorite Spa Design at the Ohlala Spa & Wellness Awards Bahrain 2024. Discover a world of luxury and wellness that promises to exceed your expectations.