The ENTERTAINER Celebrates 25 Years

The region’s leading savings app for dining and lifestyle experiences, the ENTERTAINER, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special media event at Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, attended by a wide range of media professionals and influencers from across the Kingdom.

The celebration highlighted the app’s remarkable achievements over the years through a keynote speech delivered by Donna Benton, Founder and CEO of the ENTERTAINER, who reflected on the brand’s journey from its early beginnings in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 2001, to its regional expansion and launch in Bahrain in 2008. Benton reaffirmed the team’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and business partners alike.

Benton also spoke about the ENTERTAINER’s inspiring evolution, from a small publishing business in Dubai to a global lifestyle brand recognised for its market-leading offers and rewards. She credited GFH Financial Group for its instrumental role in accelerating the app’s growth and international expansion since its acquisition in 2018, helping to cement its position as a major player in the region’s digital economy.