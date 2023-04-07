The first battery electric light-duty pickup Ram 1500 REV Unveiled

- Advertisement -

The all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV – the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck – makes its world debut today at the New York International Auto Show. The entire Ram lineup will provide customers with electrified solutions that deliver disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come.

“The all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on our continued journey to offer the industry’s best-electrified solutions and further fortifies our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our all-new Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most including range, towing, payload, and charge time.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options including a standard 168-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kilowatt-hour large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.

Vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging afford the Ram 1500 REV the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

Other targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower, and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, up to 24 inches of water fording, up to 14,000 pounds of towing, and a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.

Ram 1500 REV is part of Ram’s significant contribution to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that meet customer demands.

No-compromise electrified benchmark with segment-leading capability, power, performance, and efficiency

The Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kilowatt electric drive modules (EDMs) that combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter along with all-wheel drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kilowatt EDM is positioned on the rear axle available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The modern design showcases the all-new face of Ram’s electrified future

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV boasts a modern, contemporary design aesthetic while evolving Ram’s DNA to signify an electrified future. The all-electric Ram 1500 REV includes signature lit “tuning fork” premium LED headlamps, a lit “R-A-M” badge reimagined in a modern, contemporary script, and a one-touch power-operated frunk with a best-in-class 15 cu.-ft. of space available.

Authentic, premium materials complement the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever

The new 2025 Ram 1500 REV raises the benchmark for pickup truck interiors once again with a variety of authentic, premium materials that are both comfortable and durable.

The most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever also offers a host of leading-edge features incorporated into the segment’s leading interior, including the advanced Uconnect 5 system with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, and a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system.