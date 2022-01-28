The first edition of the AlUla Design Award announces winners at the Saudi Design Festival

Listen to this article now

In its inaugural edition, the AlUla Design Award (ADA) launched an Open Call, inviting designers from all around the world to create concepts inspired by AlUla’s heritage, nature, and art. Over 400 applications were received, with shortlisted designs reviewed by a distinguished jury. Six outstanding entrants were selected to receive the prestigious AlUla Design Award.

His Highness Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud, the Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate, stated that this award was an important milestone in AlUla’s flourishing arts and cultural sector, continuing the region’s legacy as a hub for designers and artists in collaboration with a global creative community.

The winners were revealed in the awarding ceremony held at AlUla Design Award pavilion at the Saudi Design Festival. They are:

Harry Dobbs Design x Rukun : A collaboration between a British and Saudi design studio, proposing a distinctive set of artefacts that capture AlUla’s spirit and memory.

Nour Shourbagy : A Saudi-based designer, proposing collection of travel carry-ons and clutches inspired by AlUla’s aesthetics and motifs.

Tarek Elkassouf: A Lebanese designer, now based in Australia proposing a collection of gifts crafted by traditional artisans.

Mohamad Baalbaki x AlJoharah AlRasheed: A Saudi-based studio proposing a collection of products evoking all five senses with an interaction between play, and memory.

Niko Kapa: A Greek designer based in Dubai, proposing a collection of accessories inspired by the natural landscapes of AlUla.

Reem Bashawri: A Saudi-based designer proposing a line of luxurious winter shawls echoing the beauty of AlUla.

The winners will have their designs produced and presented by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). On learning of his award, AlUla Design Award winner Tarek Elkassouf said “It has been a rigorous journey of innovation, and witnessing our efforts coming to life leads us to appreciate such opportunities presented by the Royal Commission for AlUla to the creative community all around the world.”.





Looking to the future, Arts and Creative Planning Director for the Royal Commission for AlUla Nora AlDabal said “This first edition has shown us the wealth of talent we have in our creative community, both here in the Kingdom and further afield. By AlUla being a source of inspiration – its materiality and aesthetics, its stunning landscapes, and its deep and interconnected history – entrants to the AlUla Design Award have impressed the judges with concepts that interpret the essence of AlUla for a contemporary audience. I congratulate the winners, who were recognised as outstanding, and we look forward to support their design journey.

I am also delighted to announce that AlUla Design Award will be shortly announcing its next edition – inviting today’s generation of designers, to be share their inspirational interpretations of AlUla for the world to admire and enjoy.”