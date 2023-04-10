The First Group’s New Shisha Lounge has Recently Opened in Business Bay

- Advertisement -

The First Collection Business Bay, a stylish lifestyle hotel close to the Dubai Canal, has opened its doors to its elegant shisha lounge for those wishing to enjoy alfresco Middle Eastern dining, colourful cocktails, and exotic shisha flavours.

Poised to become one of the city’s prized hidden gems for serving mouth-watering Arabic cuisine, Aaliya Shisha Lounge promises an urban hideaway set against the backdrop of Dubai’s futuristic skyline.

Guests to Aaliya Shisha Lounge can now enjoy delicacies straight from the open air chargrill, which serves up a selection of flame-licked meats such as Iranian lamb kebab, shish tawook and lamb chops. Other highlights include traditional, yet rare-to-find, Beiruty fried whitebait, braised artichoke and freshly baked manakish, as well as unique dishes including a falafel flatbread pizza and kunafa-wrapped fish ‘n’ chips with pickle mayo.

In addition to enjoying the restaurant’s a la carte menu, guests can sit back and relax in the modern and stylish surroundings and take in the stunning views across town, whilst sampling an extensive, and personalised, shisha menu.

- Advertisement -

1 of 4

Damon Wright, Cluster Director of Food and Beverage, The First Collection Business Bay said: “We are so proud to introduce a personalised shisha experience and Middle Eastern culinary magic to The First Collection Business Bay, for hotel guests and residents to enjoy. Combining creative cocktails, authentic and innovative Arabic cuisine and exotic shisha flavours makes an evening at Aaliya incredibly special.”

A host of weekly promotions – including a daily buy-one-get-one free happy hour on house grape, spirits, cocktails and mocktails from 5pm to 8pm, and a Monday ladies’ night with 25 per cent off food, drink and shisha.

Aaliya Shisha Lounge is located in The First Collection Business Bay and will open daily from 5pm to 2am.