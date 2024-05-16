The Future is Recycled: Alba’s EternAl for Global Markets

- Advertisement -

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, has taken a groundbreaking step towards a greener future with the launch of EternAl, its low carbon aluminium product line with two initial variants: EternAl-30 and EternAl-15 with a 30% and 15% recycled content, respectively.

Alba’s EternAl product line marks a major milestone in the Company’s ESG Roadmap, particularly its commitment to a ‘Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium’, while it also addresses the growing global demand for low carbon aluminium.

Alba’s commitment to responsible production is further emphasized by the independent verification of both EternAl products by DNV, a globally recognized leader in verification assurance. This verification assures customers that EternAl significantly reduces emissions throughout the aluminium value chain.

“At Alba, we’re not just aligned with Bahrain’s vision for a sustainable future, we’re actively taking part in it”, said the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi. “Our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2060 is a cornerstone of this vision. Our innovative EternAl-30 and EternAl-15 products, incorporating 15% and 30% recycled scrap metal, are not just about reducing our environmental footprint – it’s a significant leap forward for the entire aluminium industry. Our products not only meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions but empowers our customers to be part of the change.”

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali added:

“This groundbreaking low-carbon aluminium product marks a major milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future, not just for Alba, but across the entire supply chain. By utilizing up to 30% recycled scrap metal, we’re not only minimizing our environmental footprint, but also empowering our partners and customers to make a significant contribution to achieving their own sustainability goals. This innovation paves the way for a more sustainable future in the aluminium industry, one where every step of the supply chain can be part of the solution.”

With the roll-out of EternAl-30 and EternAl-15 products, Alba looks forward to meeting the demands of its customers and enabling them to significantly reduce their carbon footprint by procuring more sustainable primary aluminium products.