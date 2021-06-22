The Government Executive Committee extend precautionary measures for an additional week

The Deputy Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, today chaired a meeting of the Government Executive Committee, in which latest COVID-19 developments were discussed, as well as the encouraging downward trend of daily active cases in line with the decisions and precautionary measures currently in effect.
The Committee highlighted that the measures currently in place aim to safeguard the health of all – the government’s top priority.
The Committee further reviewed the existing programmes and initiatives within the financial and economic stimulus package that has contributed to mitigating the impact of the repercussions of the global pandemic on the Kingdom’s economic sectors, especially small and medium enterprises.
Following a presentation provided by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, it was decided to extend the precautionary measures for an additional week to maintain the declining trend of daily cases, starting Friday, 25 June 2021, to Friday, 2 July 2021, as follows:
Under current orders, the following activities remain restricted to all in-person activities:
- Shopping malls and commercial shop – with services limited to online sales and delivery
- Restaurants and cafes – services limited to delivery and takeaway
- Gyms and sport halls, swimming pools, and recreational centres
- Cinemas
- Events and conferences
- Attendance of sporting events
- Salons, barber shops, spas and beauty parlours
- Social gatherings in homes
- Schools and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, rehabilitation centres, nurseries and training centres, with the sole exception of attendance for international examinations
The following policies remain in effect:
- Work-from-home policy to cover 70% of Government employees
- Current travel procedures to the Kingdom of Bahrain
The following may resume without restrictions:
- Hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and stores that sell meat products and fresh vegetables
- Bakeries
- Fuel and gas stations
- Private health clinics, with the exception of some health services for which a circular is being issued by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services
- Banks and currency exchange services
- Administrative offices of institutions and companies, whose activities are not directly customer facing
- Import and export distributors
- Automobile repair and spare parts shops
- Businesses operating in the processing, construction and maintenance sectors
- Factories
- Enterprises operating in the telecommunication sector
- Pharmacies
For their part, the Taskforce added that these sectors will be resumed gradually after the prescribed period and based on medical data and developments.
The Taskforce concluded by reiterating the importance of following all precautionary measures, a responsibility for all citizens and residents, noting that the measures put in place are to safeguard the health of the Kingdom’s community.