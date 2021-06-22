The Government Executive Committee extend precautionary measures for an additional week

The Deputy Prime Minister, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, today chaired a meeting of the Government Executive Committee, in which latest COVID-19 developments were discussed, as well as the encouraging downward trend of daily active cases in line with the decisions and precautionary measures currently in effect.







- Advertisement -

The Committee highlighted that the measures currently in place aim to safeguard the health of all – the government’s top priority.

The Committee further reviewed the existing programmes and initiatives within the financial and economic stimulus package that has contributed to mitigating the impact of the repercussions of the global pandemic on the Kingdom’s economic sectors, especially small and medium enterprises.

Following a presentation provided by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, it was decided to extend the precautionary measures for an additional week to maintain the declining trend of daily cases, starting Friday, 25 June 2021, to Friday, 2 July 2021, as follows:

Under current orders, the following activities remain restricted to all in-person activities:

Shopping malls and commercial shop – with services limited to online sales and delivery

Restaurants and cafes – services limited to delivery and takeaway

Gyms and sport halls, swimming pools, and recreational centres

Cinemas

Events and conferences

Attendance of sporting events

Salons, barber shops, spas and beauty parlours

Social gatherings in homes

Schools and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, rehabilitation centres, nurseries and training centres, with the sole exception of attendance for international examinations

The following policies remain in effect:

Work-from-home policy to cover 70% of Government employees

Current travel procedures to the Kingdom of Bahrain

The following may resume without restrictions:

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and stores that sell meat products and fresh vegetables

Bakeries

Fuel and gas stations

Private health clinics, with the exception of some health services for which a circular is being issued by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services

Banks and currency exchange services

Administrative offices of institutions and companies, whose activities are not directly customer facing

Import and export distributors

Automobile repair and spare parts shops

Businesses operating in the processing, construction and maintenance sectors

Factories

Enterprises operating in the telecommunication sector

Pharmacies

For their part, the Taskforce added that these sectors will be resumed gradually after the prescribed period and based on medical data and developments.

The Taskforce concluded by reiterating the importance of following all precautionary measures, a responsibility for all citizens and residents, noting that the measures put in place are to safeguard the health of the Kingdom’s community.