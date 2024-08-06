The Grey Market Trap

- Advertisement -

Parallel Market Suppliers: A Challenge to Bahrain’s Technology Retail Sector

Parallel market suppliers are posing significant challenges to the technology retail sector in Bahrain, observed a professional. These grey market dynamics reveal the complexities and impacts of purchasing from unofficial channels, explained iWorld Connect and Almoayyed Commercial Services General Manager Abhijit Mangle.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Mr Mangle explored the pros and cons of buying from grey market suppliers, providing a comprehensive understanding of how these parallel markets operate and affect both consumers and authorised retailers.

“In today’s fast-paced technology-driven world, owning the latest gadgets is a priority for many,” said Mr Mangle.

“Premium products, renowned for their innovation, quality, and performance, are among the most sought-after. However, as the demand for these premium devices grows, so does the market for grey market products.”

Grey market products are genuine devices that are imported and sold through unauthorized channels.While they may appear to be a cost-effective alternative, these products come with significant risks.

“Grey market products often do not come with an official warranty,” said Mr Mangle.

“This means that if your device encounters any issues, you may not be able to get it repaired or replaced through the official service centers. Products sold through unauthorised channels may have been tampered with or are second-hand devices sold as new. This compromises the quality and reliability of the product.”

He also alerted on potential compatibility issues.”Devices intended for other markets might not be fully compatible with local network standards or may come with non-standard accessories and software.”

Authorised resellers provide comprehensive after-sales support, including repairs and technical assistance, cited Mr Mangle.

“Grey market products do not come with such support, leaving you stranded in case of issues.”

Mr Mangle explained the market dynamics, which he said, operates outside the official distribution channels set by manufacturers.

“Grey market sellers often source products from regions where they are sold at lower prices. These products are then imported into markets where the prices are higher, bypassing the official distribution network. Grey market sellers may avoid paying import duties, taxes, and other regulatory fees, allowing them to offer lower prices. However, this also means that the products might not comply with local regulations and standards.”

Some grey market products are refurbished, used, or even counterfeit, but are sold as new, cautioned Mr Mangle.

“Without proper checks and balances, buyers can end up with substandard or fake products. In some cases, grey market products are stolen or purchased on installment plans and then sold for quick cash through unauthorised retailers. This not only promotes illegal activity but also puts consumers at risk of buying products with unclear or problematic histories.”

Purchasing from authorised resellers ensures the highest quality products and services, reiterated Mr Mangle.

“When you buy from an authorised reseller, you are guaranteed genuine products with a full manufacturer warranty. This provides peace of mind knowing that your investment is protected.

Authorised resellers have certified professionals equipped to handle any issues you may face with your devices. Whether it’s a minor glitch or a major repair, they’ve got you covered. Authorised resellers ensure that you have access to the latest products and accessories. They get the newest releases directly from manufacturers. Authorised resellers provide a personalised shopping experience. Their knowledgeable staff can guide you in choosing the right product that fits your needs and preferences. Authorised resellers don’t just sell products; they build relationships. Their after-sales service ensures that you continue to receive support long after your purchase.”

While grey market products might seem tempting due to their lower prices, the risks and potential costs far outweigh the benefits, concluded Mr Mangle.

“Protect your investment and enjoy a seamless experience by choosing authorised resellers. Let’s work together to ensure you get the best value, quality, and support with every product you purchase. Choose authorised suppliers and experience the difference.”