The Gulf Hotel Bahrain launches Khaimat Al Khaleej

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa announced the opening of its much-awaited Ramadan Tent – Khaimat Al Khaleej on Tuesday, 21st March. The opening was attended by top media and bloggers in Bahrain, along with prominent clients and guests.

The Khaimat Al Khaleej will offer an unparalleled dining experience, with a wide array of traditional and international cuisines for both Iftar and Ghabga. Guests can indulge in a lavish buffet, featuring authentic Ramadan dishes such as lamb qouzi, harees, thareed etc. The live cooking stations highlight Arabic & international BBQ with freshly baked bread, Manakish and savouries from the oven, Shawarma as well as international specialties like sushi, pasta, and grilled meats. Dessert lovers will also be delighted with the vast selection of Arabic sweets, including kunafa, baklava, and umm ali.

In addition to the delicious food, the tent will also feature traditional Arabic entertainment, including live music and performances by a four-piece band. The ambiance will be enhanced by the stunning decor, with colorful lights and intricate Arabic patterns adorning the tent.

For more information and reservations, please contact +973 1771 3000 | +973 3655 1333