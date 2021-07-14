The high-performance, dynamic Jaguar E-Pace now available at BHD 18,888

Listen to this article now

An exceptional financial offer on the latest Jaguar E-Pace S model is launched by Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for Jaguar Land Rover. The first compact SUV from Jaguar with a unique combination of looks, agility and dynamic driving is now available at BHD 18,888, as compared to its original price of BHD 21,500.

More assertive, connected, refined and efficient than ever, the Jaguar E-Pace S model full luxury option comes with a 5-year complimentary warranty and service package, along with 24/7 road assistance services. This limited offer also includes complimentary registration, insurance and window tinting.

The dynamic, agile Jaguar E-PACE S features a 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that controls the Pivi Pro including Smart Settings and Connected Navigation Pro5. The exterior of the vehicle has a sculpted hood and muscular rear haunches, offering a striking on-road presence. It is equipped with a fully independent suspension system with multi-link rear suspension design. The drive is further enhanced by a generous wheel articulation and innovative off-road technologies that always guarantee exceptional performance.

The base E-PACE comes with 12-way electric front seats with 2-way manual headrests, a choice of Ebony perforated Taurus leather or PVC seats, heated & electric power fold door mirrors with approach lights and auto-dimming driver side, and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Furthermore, the new Jaguar E-PACE S offers a 3D surround camera, lane-keep assist and front & rear parking aid. The wheels are a stunning 18″ 5 spoke, Gloss Sparkle Silver alloy. It also comes with sleek LED headlights, signature LED taillights and Active Driveline and optional adaptive Dynamics.

Speaking on the offer, Euro Motors Assistant General Manager, Andi Woolley, said: “With the start of the summer season, we felt that it would be the perfect time to provide our customers with an opportunity to avail a lucrative financial offer on one of the most sought-after SUVs, the Jaguar E-PACE S. With its state-of-the-art connectivity, luxurious interiors, and powerful performance, together with our complimentary service packages, our customers can continue to have the best driving experience supported by our guaranteed high-quality after-sales service. We look forward to welcoming our customers back again at our showroom and to having them experience the versatile compact SUV first-hand.”

Additionally, through this offer, customers can trade-in their vehicle against the Jaguar E-PACE S model as full deposit or take as Cashback. Jaguar E-PACE S lives up to even the most demanding expectations, confident, assured, and responsive.

To know more, call the Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover showroom on 17460460 or follow the latest posts about Jaguar on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and about Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain or on Instagram at @emlandroverbahrain.