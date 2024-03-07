The Household Income and Expenditure Survey for a better tomorrow!

- Advertisement -

Recognizing the transformative power of insightful statistics, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) launched the 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey. The nationwide survey is aimed at analyzing evolving economic conditions in the Kingdom through measuring identifying the basket of items for the consumer price index. The survey identifies the most commonly used goods and services contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and observes the price changes of these goods, which reflect inflation rates and directly influence bank interest rates. It also supports the development of governmental economic, social, and environmental policies and programs.

The 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey is a year-long initiative that will engage approximately 6,300 randomly selected families between January and December 2024. Preceding the official launch, a pilot phase took place in November 2023. Selected families will complete survey forms, including the housing, individuals, and income characteristics form, expenses on durable goods and services form, and daily household expenditure record form. The collected data will be published in aggregates to ensure the privacy of survey participants and uphold data protection standards.

35 skilled iGA researchers were selected to undertake household visits , gathering information on housing, income, expenditures, and daily expenses which will later be analyzed by a team of specialists to reveal key indicators in complete confidentiality . The iGA also established a dedicated call center 17878070 to facilitate convenient scheduling of visits and improved interactions towards survey completion.

With a rich history of conducting these surveys since 1974-1975, the iGA’s longstanding commitment to providing reliable data has been instrumental in shaping governmental policies and programs. The iGA has expressed their appreciation to participating families, acknowledging their valuable contributions and cooperation, and extended their sincere gratitude to the government and private entities that have shown support for the 2024 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.

