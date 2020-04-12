The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has added a new feature to its newly launched ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app, enabling users in self-isolation to schedule their compulsory exit swab tests 3 days prior to the end of their isolation period.

The new feature improves the patient’s experience and expedites scheduling by introducing an additional system to the previously available scheduling options, which required self-isolating individuals to either visit the Ministry of Health’s website or call 444.

The online reservation system includes the newly introduced drive-through testing facility located at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. This facility exemplifies the government’s wide-ranging efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 efficiently and effectively.

The application is available to download free of charge on IOS and Android from Bahrain.bh/apps Users who experience technical difficulties should call 444.