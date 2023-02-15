The International Sports Federation Bahrain 2024 logo unveiled

- Advertisement -

Under the Patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee. The International School Sports Federation (ISF)- Gymnasaide Bahrain 2024 logo was officially launched on Monday. The logo was launched in a ceremony at the Bahrain National Theater in the presence of a number of senior officials, ambassadors and foreign heads of missions residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness affirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to host the largest sports event in terms of the number of participants in October 2024, stressing that this event is made possible due to the generous care accorded to the youth and sports sector by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness expressed hope that the event would contribute to accentuating new school talents that support sporting clubs and the national team, and further achieve sports-related goals. He stressed that Bahrain’s hosting of this event is an extension of the outstanding successes of the Kingdom’s record in organising international sporting events.

His Highness commended the cooperation of all concerned authorities and their efforts in making this event a success.

For his part, Ishaq Abdullah Ishaq, Chairman of the Executive Committee for ISF Gymnaside 2024, praised the continuous support for athletes and the sports sector in Bahrain, stressing that it is a source for motivation to sports development efforts. He stated that this sports event will enhance the presence of the sports industry as a key element in the social and economic development of the Kingdom, and invest in today’s youth to be part of this change by promoting sports culture within educational institutions as one of the main and supporting stations for them, thus to consolidate the global status reached by Bahraini athletes.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee for ISF Gymnaside 2024 explained the elements of the logo identity for ISF Bahrain 2024. The two shades of blue represent the literal translation of the word “Al-Bahrain”, which means: the two seas. He added that the design is inspired by the waves of the sea and includes four athletes used to highlight the four major pillars of the ISF.

He noted that the identity uses Arabic calligraphy and pointed out that the 25 triangles surrounding the calligraphy have been extracted from the ISF brand to represent the 25 sports of the ISF Gymnasaide Bahrain 2024 games.

Bahrain is preparing to host the International School Sports Games in October 2024. The games will be held over 10 days, with the participation of 5000 students from more than 80 countries, in d 25 different sports. 14 venues have been allocated for the games, which include athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, karate, judo, table tennis, badminton, ground tennis, handball, volleyball, dancing, chess, javelin throwing, darts and paralympic games.