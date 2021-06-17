The Kingdom of Bahrain authorises the emergency use of REGN-COV2 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) has approved “REGN-COV2” for emergency use, a new drug by Regeneron in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

REGN-COV2 contains a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab, which are drugs called “monoclonal antibodies”, that are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells to neutralise the virus.

REGN-COV2 also received emergency use approval from the US FDA to treat mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in non-hospitalised adults and adolescents of 12 years of age and older, who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg), and for those who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or of hospitalisation. REGN-COV2 also received a positive review from the European Medicines Agency after their analysis of the quality, safety, and efficacy aspects of the new combination.

This drug has been added to the list of approved drugs by the Kingdom of Bahrain for treatment of COVID-19 using antibody testing technology.

The approval reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to provide the latest COVID-19 medicines and treatments for all, which would prevent severity of active cases, and reduce the risk to enter intensive care.