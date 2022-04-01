The Kingdom of Bahrain becomes the first country to receive the first shipment of the VLA2001 vaccine

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom of Bahrain today received its first shipment of the VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine developed by French company Valneva.

The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, received the shipment of the Valneva VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine, delivered by the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE Jérôme Cauchard.

HE Al Saleh commended the cooperation between the two countries in the healthcare field. The Minister also expressed her appreciation for the depth of relations and mutual interest between the two countries, especially in the healthcare sector.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has become the first country worldwide to authorise the vaccine for emergency use by the National Health Regulatory Authority.