Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Bahrain hosts COVID-19 Webinar

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar

Under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council of Health, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt. General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Kingdom of Bahrain will host an international COVID-19 webinar on 25 April 2020, between 15h00 and 17h00 (Bahrain time), and 13h00 – 15h00 GMT.

The webinar will welcome leading, global experts and consultants in the health field, and will focus on exchanging successful protocols and strategies being used in combating the spread of the COVID-19, across the globe.

The webinar will also provide a platform to discuss various challenges faced by health professionals, laboratory investigative techniques, effective treatment and management options, as well as ICU intervention.

Webinar speakers include Lt. Col. Professor Manaf Al-Qahtani from the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as regional and international speakers from Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Registration for the webinar will be through the Supreme Council of Health website www.sch.org.bh starting from Tuesday 21 April 2020 and until Friday 24 April 2020.

Previous articleHRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the...
Read more

MOST READ

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

Inside Bahrain
The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar

Under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council of Health, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt. General...
Inside Bahrain

Labor Ministry launches new online service

National Centre for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Support Director Najwa Abdullatif Janahi called for all NGOs registered in Labor Ministry to apply for a license...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
PR This Week

First batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

Delegated by Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Social Programmes and Community Affairs at the Southern...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Introduces its ‘Golden Principles’ for Health and Safety of Passengers and Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in response to the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has introduced a...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against Coronavirus

In line with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's instructions and the endeavour of the Cabinet, chaired by HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman...
PR This Week

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the government offices in Bahrain are working round the clock reaching out to every resident in Bahrain...
PR This Week

Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain and the Rotaract Club have launched an initiative that aims to collect new devices or second hand in order...
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
PR This Week

Gulf Air evacuates Bahraini citizens from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is cooperating with relevant authorities to help repatriate Bahraini citizens as part of the...
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the...
PR This Week

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) engineers design new breathing aid

In support of the Kingdom’s ongoing response to the global spread of COVID-19, currently being led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HRH The Crown Prince: Health of residents remain Kingdom's Top Priority

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the...

Dr Varghese Kurian, the chairman of VKL Holdings and Al Namal, has accepted the KHK Heroes Challenge

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Labor Ministry New Online Service

Labor Ministry launches new online service

Batelco supports There is Good in Us Campaign

Batelco Supports “There is Good in Us” Campaign with BD3.5 Million