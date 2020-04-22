The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar

Under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council of Health, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt. General Dr. Shaikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Kingdom of Bahrain will host an international COVID-19 webinar on 25 April 2020, between 15h00 and 17h00 (Bahrain time), and 13h00 – 15h00 GMT.

The webinar will welcome leading, global experts and consultants in the health field, and will focus on exchanging successful protocols and strategies being used in combating the spread of the COVID-19, across the globe.

The webinar will also provide a platform to discuss various challenges faced by health professionals, laboratory investigative techniques, effective treatment and management options, as well as ICU intervention.

Webinar speakers include Lt. Col. Professor Manaf Al-Qahtani from the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as regional and international speakers from Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Registration for the webinar will be through the Supreme Council of Health website www.sch.org.bh starting from Tuesday 21 April 2020 and until Friday 24 April 2020.