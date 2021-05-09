The Largest jewellery showroom in Bahrain is now open

Joyalukkas jewellery, World’s favourite jeweller, has announced the opening of the largest jewellery showroom in Bahrain. The opening of the showroom is part of Joyalukkas’ strategy to provide a uniform world-class shopping experience across all its showrooms. The lavish showroom boasts tastefully done interiors, larger spaces and an all-new range of collections. The showroom is conveniently located in Gold City, Manama, Bahrain. As part of its opening, Joyalukkas has unveiled its Golden Beginnings offer where customers will be rewarded with free gold coins on their purchases.

Announcing the opening, Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas International Operations said, “Bahrain continues to be a strategic destination to our operations in GCC. Bahrain has played an important part in our success story and the opening of the largest showroom is testimony to our keen interest to serve the residents of Bahrain with the best experience in jewellery shopping. I would like to thank all our patrons in Bahrain for their trust and support over the years and for making us their number one choice when it comes to jewellery.”

The brand new showroom is decked up with an exciting range of jewellery collections, from traditional to contemporary. Also, new design collections have been added under Joyalukkas special in-house brands. The curated new design collections include antique jewellery under Apurva, exquisite diamond jewellery under Pride, Polki jewellery under Eleganza, contemporary designs under Apurva, precious stone jewellery under Ratna and temple jewellery under Veda.

During the Golden Beginnings Offer period, customers will be rewarded with a Free 1 GM 22k Gold Coin on purchase of Diamond and Polki jewellery worth BD 300. Free 200 Milligram 22k Gold Coins will be rewarded to all customers on purchase of Gold jewellery worth BD 300 on 13th, 14th and 15th May. Apart from the free Gold Coins, Joyalukkas has also announced Advance Payment Plan wherein customers can pay 10% in advance and get guaranteed gold rate protection.

Joyalukkas is committed to offering a safe shopping experience to its customers. All its showrooms adhere to safety measures recommend by the concerned health bodies and are sanitized before and after its store operations. The staff also frequently follow sanitization procedures to ensure a safe shopping experience for our valuable customers.