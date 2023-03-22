The Launch of the National Platform for Bahrain Expert

- Advertisement -

Under the patronage of His Excellency General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Follow-Up Committee to implement the National Plan to Promote the Spirit of Belonging to the Nation and Reinforce the Values of Nationalism (Bahrainouna), the National Platform for Bahrain Experts was launched during the celebration to mark the Community Partnership and Belonging to the Nation Day.

- Advertisement -

The National Platform for Bahrain Experts was designed based on the directive of HE the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Follow-Up Committee, and with the support of the executive Office of Bahrainouna, Ministry of Labor and the Information & eGovernment Authority.

The platform brings together national experts in various fields, recognizing their bios and professional levels under 6 Sectors (Financial, Insurance and banking sector, Health, Engineering, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), Manufacturing and Real Estate Sector).

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labor and member of the Ministerial Committee, mentioned that such initiative came within the framework of celebrating the Community Partnership and Belonging to the Nation Day, which indicates that the national plan (Bahrainouna) is proceeding according the visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, pointing out the continuous support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

He also added that the platform aims to achieve a number of national goals based on developing national skills and recognizing their distinguished expertise which to be promoted both locally and internationally as well as being a catalyst for creativity and excellence .

H.E. Mr. Jameel Humaidan, Minister of Labour

H.E. the Minister praised the four-years joint effort to reach today’s national achievement and the launch the National Platform for Bahrain Experts as part of the initiatives of “Bahrainouna”, which is moving forward with the support by a constructive community partnership that confirms that enhancing loyalty and belonging always remains through the cooperation of the entities.

On the other side, the Chief Executive of Information & eGovernment Authority Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Qaed highlighted that, under the directives of H.E. Minister of Interior, a comprehensive study has been conducted by iGA team for all procedures related to the workflow of the platform, in addition to the development of the platform interface and the operational system related to the platform in line with the best coding and integration standards, taking into account number of eServices that facilitate continuous updating of users’ data and providing defined authorizations for the committee to implement their role as per the procedures.

Al Qaed also pointed that the implementation of this initiative by Ministry of Labor and iGA reflects the cooperation spirit among governmental entities. On this occasion, he has expressed his appreciation to all the teams and committees who have exerted dedicated efforts towards this achievement which is added to the bundle of achievements in the Kingdom of Bahrain and comes in line with the national direction towards digital transformation in all sectors.

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Chief Executive of Information & eGovernment Authority

Mr Mohamed Ali Al-Qaed , Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority pointed out that implementation of this initiative by the Ministry of Labor and in cooperation with the iGA came to reflect the spirit of cooperation prevailing between government entities, which comes to achieve the directives and aspirations of the wise leadership. Thanking all the teams and joint coordination committees on their efforts which is added to the series of national achievements of the Kingdom.

National Platform for Bahrain Experts www.experts.bh is a national database for Bahraini expertise in various fields that includes 6 sectors under the supervision of Ministry of Labor in cooperation with iGA and in coordination with the concerned entities in the Kingdom. The platform also contains a guideline and general information about the initiative, its objectives, how to register, and support information for assistance required.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that potential experts‘ applications will be reviewed by an accredited committee specialized in each respective sector, where applications are evaluated. The platform provides statistical data to the concerned entities through clear and precise electronic process that have been defined by the Authority.