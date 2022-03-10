The life-size LEGO® Technic™ Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Arrives in Dubai

Listen to this article now

Start your engines! The life-size LEGO® Technic™ Lamborghini Sián FKP 37accelerates into Dubai Design District (d3) on the 11th of March as the next stop on its world tour.

Completed with working head and taillights, over 400,000 LEGO Technic elements were used to ensure the model embodied the unmistakeable silhouette of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Measuring in at 4.98m long, 2.10m wide and 1.13m high, this is a feat of LEGO engineering that you will not want to miss out on.

Put the pedal to the metal and come down to d3 to experience the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37yourself. This replica has stayed true to the awesome aesthetic of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37—from the jet-black racing seats to the unimaginable detail in the super car’s dashboard. This engineering work of art replicates the actual Lamborghini down to a millimetre scale, unbelievable!

The incredibly innovative and visually astonishing masterpiece of a car with its full hybrid engine and extra sleek exterior, has become a much-loved sports car since its unveiling in 2019.

In d3, the creative heart of Dubai, the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37will be unveiled alongside fun activities for both children and adults to enjoy. With inspiration all around them, kids can participate in the LEGO play experience and build their own ingenious creations. With creativity in the air, what fun and functional construction will you make?

From supercar to super replica, don’t miss out on seeing the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Created by a team of 15 LEGO specialists during 8,660 hours of development and construction—which is almost a full year, non-stop!

The life-size LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37will only be in Dubai for a limited time, making its first appearance at Dubai Design District (11th -13th March), followed by Mall of Emirates (15th – 25th March). So, make sure to check it out before it races off!